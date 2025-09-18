Govt steps up drive for energy-efficient appliances

SAMUEL NJINGA RECENTLY IN KADOMA

The Government has intensified efforts to push households and businesses toward energy-efficient appliances, warning that outdated refrigerators and air conditioners are draining power and emitting harmful gases.

Despite the enactment of Statutory Instrument 49 of 2023, which regulates the importation and sale of home appliances, authorities say many products in circulation continue to release chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorocarbons (HCFCs), ozone-depleting substances with high global warming potential.

Speaking at a two-day workshop in Kadoma last week, National Ozone Unit Project Manager George Chaumba said the Government had adopted a “whole-of-government approach” to enforce the regulations, including tighter checks at ports of entry to block non-compliant appliances.

“Energy efficiency is no longer optional but a necessity. Refrigerators and air conditioners alone account for nearly 80 percent of household electricity consumption. By ensuring these appliances meet the required standards, we can save power, reduce costs, and protect the environment,” Chaumba said.

Zimbabwe’s chronic power shortages continue to weigh on productivity, hitting businesses in retail, hospitality, and manufacturing hardest. Inefficient cooling appliances exacerbate the problem by consuming excessive electricity, raising both household and corporate energy bills.

Industry players say compliance with energy-efficiency standards could deliver significant savings to the private sector. “Every kilowatt saved by households and firms eases pressure on ZESA and improves supply reliability for industry,” said an energy consultant. “The cumulative effect on the economy is substantial: lower imports of backup diesel generators, reduced downtime in production, and greater competitiveness for local businesses.”

Central to the new measures are Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) and mandatory energy efficiency labelling. All compliant refrigerators and air conditioners now carry a distinctive seven-colour energy sticker. Any appliance without this label is banned under SI 49 of 2023.

Chaumba stressed that maintenance and servicing are equally important, warning that refrigerant leaks not only increase electricity use but also release harmful gases.

“Refrigerant gases should last more than 10 years. If a unit needs regassing before then, it is leaking. SI 49 also prohibits untrained individuals from repairing or servicing refrigeration appliances. Both the technician and the appliance owner risk prosecution if found in violation,” he said.

Authorities have stepped up joint inspections at borders and retail outlets, involving the National Ozone Unit, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), customs, and law enforcement agencies. Violators face Level 6 penalties or fines, while households hiring uncertified technicians may also be prosecuted.

For retailers and importers, the new regime represents both a challenge and an opportunity. Compliance requires rethinking sourcing strategies, with suppliers under pressure to meet Zimbabwe’s new energy-efficiency thresholds.

Retailers report shifting consumer demand. “We are now in an era whereby our customers are literate. They have learnt a lot from past mistakes. So they often assess what they want to buy. In the process, they demand to see energy labels. By so doing, we are obliged to adapt with docility to the demands of the market,” said Lovemore Madzise, a retailer in Masvingo.

While some traders worry about higher costs of sourcing compliant appliances, government officials argue that efficient products provide long-term savings and could open new market opportunities for local manufacturers.

“This is a chance for local firms to innovate and produce appliances that meet regional efficiency standards,” Chaumba said. “The market is shifting, and businesses that adapt early will benefit.”

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) noted that households often purchase appliances without checking compliance, creating hidden costs in the form of high electricity bills.

“Consumer education is at the heart of protecting households from harmful and inefficient appliances. We are intensifying awareness so that every consumer understands product labelling and can make informed choices that promote both savings and safety,” said CPC analyst Felistas Makombe.

Industry analysts suggest that rising awareness could restructure the retail sector over time, with non-compliant products being squeezed out and compliant brands commanding short-term price premiums before stabilising as supply chains adjust.

The push for energy efficiency comes as Zimbabwe continues to grapple with power shortages. With refrigerators and air conditioners consuming over 70 percent of national electricity, officials believe efficient technologies could significantly reduce demand.

For businesses, this could mean fewer production disruptions and reduced reliance on costly alternative power sources. Energy experts say lowering electricity intensity across the economy also boosts competitiveness in regional trade, especially as SADC economies pursue greener growth.

Zimbabwe’s measures align with regional and international climate commitments. The National Energy Efficiency Policy, launched in April 2025, targets a 40 percent reduction in per capita greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, supporting the country’s obligations under the Paris Agreement.

Other SADC countries, such as Zambia, are also advancing energy efficiency initiatives. Officials say Zimbabwe’s early enforcement could position it as a leader in sustainable cooling technologies within the region.

Beyond purchasing decisions, proper appliance use matters. Chaumba urged consumers not to run refrigerators half-empty or leave doors open and to clean air conditioners regularly to maintain efficiency and prevent dust circulation.

“These are simple steps that save money and improve health outcomes,” he said.

The Government says it will continue engaging stakeholders—including importers, retailers, technicians, and consumers—to strengthen compliance and deepen Zimbabwe’s climate resilience.

For Chaumba, the campaign goes beyond environmental policy: it is about transforming market behaviour and positioning Zimbabwe’s economy for sustainable growth.

“Energy efficiency is about more than just technology; it is about changing behaviours to secure a greener, safer future. Businesses that adapt will find new opportunities, while those that resist risk being left behind,” he said.

Related