Govt vows to unlock mineral wealth

ROBIN PHIRI

Government has reiterated its commitment to revitalizing the country’s mining sector by embracing modern exploration technologies to uncover untapped mineral resources.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, highlighted that significant portions of Zimbabwe remain underexplored due to outdated geological data and techniques, largely dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.

“To fully realize our mineral wealth, we must revisit these areas with contemporary technologies,” Chitando said. “These technologies, they sort of indicate the geological formation and the possible potential mineralization in the area.”

Chitando stressed that the continued reliance on obsolete exploration practices poses a serious threat to the long-term viability of Zimbabwe’s mining industry. He emphasized the need for a nationwide reassessment using modern methods that can provide more accurate and comprehensive geological data.

One significant step in this direction is the government’s recent decision to grant a 10,000-hectare concession to a mining entity that has already begun employing advanced exploration technologies. These efforts have yielded encouraging preliminary results, including the development of a new geological map of the region.

The minister underscored that such strategic initiatives are crucial for unlocking Zimbabwe’s full mineral potential. “So it is critical in the long-term that there’s a strategic intervention. We have to be very careful. And it’s something which government is working on,” Chitando noted.

He further stated that the government is actively engaging both local and international mining companies in partnerships aimed at modernizing exploration efforts. The broader strategy includes attracting investment, fostering job creation, and driving economic development through a revitalized mineral sector.

By modernizing exploration and addressing longstanding geological data gaps, Zimbabwe hopes to not only maximize the value of its vast mineral endowment but also ensure that the country’s natural resources contribute meaningfully to national prosperity and inclusive growth.

Chitando reaffirmed that the government remains steadfast in its mission to lay the foundation for a sustainable and globally competitive mining industry, positioning Zimbabwe as a key player in the global minerals market.

