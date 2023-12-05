GQ South Africa Unveils December Cover Featuring Inkabi Zezwe.

Renowned music sensation, Inkabi Zezwe, takes center stage on one of four exclusive covers for GQ South Africa’s highly anticipated December Entertainment Issue. The artists are not only featured for their musical prowess but also for their distinct style. They showcase their own capsule collection in collaboration with the esteemed fashion brand, Butan.

The capsule collection by Butan Brand

Inkabi Zezwe has had a stellar year of victories. Solidifying their place as a dominant force in the entertainment industry. The December issue delves into the artist’s extraordinary journey, from humble beginnings in Bergville to the invaluable life lessons learned along the way.

The featured capsule collection by Butan reflects the seamless fusion of music and fashion, capturing the essence of Inkabi Zezwe’s unique style. The article explores the inspiration behind the collaboration, shedding light on the symbiotic relationship between Butan and Inkabi Zezwe.

“We are thrilled to have Inkabi Zezwe as one of the cover stars for our Entertainment Issue this December. Their achievements and the collaboration with Butan represent the epitome of talent and style that our readers admire,” ~ Molife Kumona, Editor-in-Chief of GQ

MD Temi Adeniji of Warner Music Africa expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with GQ, stating, “As Warner Music Africa expands its presence in South Africa and across the continent, our collaboration with GQ underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of uniting music with various forms of media and entertainment.”

The December issue promises to be a celebration of Inkabi Zezwe’s achievements! It is also a testament to the dynamic synergy between music, fashion, and brotherhood.

Buyi Msithini (head of marketing) Comments

“Butan, the streetwear brand deeply rooted in the nation’s culture and heritage, stands as a pivotal force behind the collaboration. Butan derives inspiration from the vibrancy of South African street life. Also incorporating elements of history, art, and music into its designs.

The brand’s mission is to tell authentic African stories through its clothing, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity. Over the years, Butan has become a prominent voice in Africa’s streetwear scene, using its garments as canvases to express narratives and emotions while celebrating the resilience and creativity of South African urban culture.” adds head of marketing Buyi Msithini

The entertainment with Inkabi Zezwe talks about brotherhood, sold-out tours, and collaborations. This issue is available on shelves nationwide and digitally on GQ’s view here.

Readers can expect an immersive experience as they delve into the multifaceted world of Inkabi Zezwe.