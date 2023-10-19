Gran Turismo ramp up the revs on TV – Everyone loves an underdog story and when you throw in gaming, motorsport and buckets of adrenaline for good measure, you get Gran Turismo, one of the most inspiring sports movies of recent times.

Adapted from the popular PlayStation video game series, this biographical motor racing drama is coming to Apple TV from 20 October 2023. Also viewing on DStv Box Office from 27 October 2023, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Directed by none other than South Africa’s Neill Blomkamp of District 9 fame.

Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of underdogs. A struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe – Midsommar), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour – Stranger Things) and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom – Lord of the Rings). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.

The film is inspired by the real story of British teenager Jann Mardenborough. A Gran Turismo video gamer who became a professional racing car driver. Incredible though it may sound, this digital driver actually ended up making it in the real world, including racing at Le Mans.

Expect dazzling special effects, breathtaking action sequences and a story with true heart and grit. A gamer-turns-racer story, taking a lap of honour on DStv Box Office this October! Also starring Djimon Hounsou and former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell Horner.

NOTE:

Apple TV offering is from 20 October to buy and keep.

DStv Box Office offering is from 27 October to rent.