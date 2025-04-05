Grand National 2025 result in full as Nick Rockett triumphs at Aintree

It was a victory for father-and-son Patrick and Willie Mullins as the Irish dominated

AINTREE – It was Mullins, Mullins all the way in the Grand National as Nick Rockett, ridden by trainer Willie’s son Patrick, outlasted his stablemates I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West.

The much-fancied Iroko fared best of the British contingent in fourth, but otherwise it was once again a complete shellacking by the Irish visitors with Meetingofthewaters Senior Chief, Minella Cocooner, Hewick and Minello Indo chasing their compatriots home.

Mr Patrick Mullins is a multiple Irish amateur champion, but there’s nothing amateurish about his jockeyship.

With I Am Maximus, favourite to become only the second horse after Red Rum ever to win back-to-back Nationals, looming large on his outside and a host of other challengers on his tail, Mullins Jr calmly eased Nick Rockett into the lead at the second last fence.

Soon it was all hands to the pump with neither giving an inch, nothing in it on the long run-in until the 33-1 outsider forged two-and-a-half lengths clear inside the final 100 yards.

Nick Rockett, one of the smallest horses in the field, will doubtless be nicknamed the “Pocket Rocket” (if he hasn’t been already) after toughing it out to beat a vintage National field.

On such an unusually warm day, he was, like many others racing this week, taken off to be washed down, but Mullins assured everyone that he was absolutely fine.

“I could do with a cold bath myself after that,” he said. “I’m almost too breathless to talk.

“He didn’t have the best of starts and I wondered whether he had lost too much ground. But his jumping was just fantastic and it got him back in it.

“That’s a very long run from the last fence to the winning line with Paul Townend [on I Am Maximus] on your outside, but we made it and it’s incredible.

“I know it’s a cliche, but it has always been my dream to win the Grand National. I was reading books about the race when I was five or six, so to get my name on it is very special.”

Results in full

Finishers

Nick Rockett I Am Maximus Grangeclare West Iroko Meetingofthewaters Senior Chief Minella Cocooner Hewick Minella Indo Twig Three Card Brag Beauport Horantzau d’Airy Vanillier Bravemansgame Chantry House

Pulled up

Royal Pagaille

Coko Beach

Stay Away Fay

Intense Raffles

Threeunderthrufive

Unseated

Fell