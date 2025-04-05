Grand National 2025 result in full: Where your horse finished plus fallers
Nick Rockett battled to a remarkable Grand National triumph for father and son combination Patrick and Willie Mullins.
I Am Maximus had been seeking to emulate the likes of Tiger Roll and Red Rum by defending his National title and went out on his shield, finishing second to his stablemate.
Grangeclare West ran a fine race in third to give Irish master trainer Willie Mullins a 1-2-3 in the race, with the fifth, Meetingofthewaters, also Mullins trained.
Iroko, well-backed into 13-2 favouritism before the off, was the best of the British runners, finishing fourth.
Earlier on the card, Gordon Elliott enjoyed Grade1 success with Honesty Policy in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, while Hiddenvalley Lake ensured the Robcour ownership did not miss non-runner Teahupoo by claiming the Liverpool Hurdle.
In the Freebooter Handicap Chase, Cruz Control took the spoils for the second year in a row, after Deep Cave was a big-priced winner of the opening William Hill Handicap Hurdle at 28/1.
But how did your horse get on in the big one?
Grand National 2024 result in full
- Nick Rockett
- I Am Maximus
- Grangeclare West
- Iroko
- Meetingofthewaters
- Senior Chief
- Minella Cocooner
- Hewick
- Minella Indo
- Twig
- Three Card Brag
- Beauport
- Horantzau d’Airy
- Vanillier
- Bravemansgame
- Chantry House
- Royal Pagaille
- Coko Beach
- Stay Away Fay
- Intense Raffles
- Threeunderthrufive
- Hitman
- Stumptown
- Conflated
- Idas Boy
- Fil Dor
- Monbeg Genius
- Hyland
- Celebre D’Allen
- Perceval Legallois
- Broadway Boy
- Kandoo Kid
Results are being updated.
