38
44
34
48
49
16
26
23
20
18
14
32
22
3
9
33
40
25
13
5
31
10
4
2
37
29
1
15
39
24
11
35
46
43
8
30
Grand National 2025 result in full: Where your horse finished plus fallers

Grand National 2025 result in full: Where your horse finished plus fallers

2025-04-05Last Updated: 2025-04-05
364 1 minute read


Nick Rockett battled to a remarkable Grand National triumph for father and son combination Patrick and Willie Mullins.

I Am Maximus had been seeking to emulate the likes of Tiger Roll and Red Rum by defending his National title and went out on his shield, finishing second to his stablemate.

Grangeclare West ran a fine race in third to give Irish master trainer Willie Mullins a 1-2-3 in the race, with the fifth, Meetingofthewaters, also Mullins trained.

Iroko, well-backed into 13-2 favouritism before the off, was the best of the British runners, finishing fourth.

Earlier on the card, Gordon Elliott enjoyed Grade1 success with Honesty Policy in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, while Hiddenvalley Lake ensured the Robcour ownership did not miss non-runner Teahupoo by claiming the Liverpool Hurdle.

In the Freebooter Handicap Chase, Cruz Control took the spoils for the second year in a row, after Deep Cave was a big-priced winner of the opening William Hill Handicap Hurdle at 28/1.

But how did your horse get on in the big one?

Grand National 2024 result in full

  1. Nick Rockett
  2. I Am Maximus
  3. Grangeclare West
  4. Iroko
  5. Meetingofthewaters
  6. Senior Chief
  7. Minella Cocooner
  8. Hewick
  9. Minella Indo
  10. Twig
  11. Three Card Brag
  12. Beauport
  13. Horantzau d’Airy
  14. Vanillier
  15. Bravemansgame
  16. Chantry House
  • Royal Pagaille
  • Coko Beach
  • Stay Away Fay
  • Intense Raffles
  • Threeunderthrufive
  • Hitman
  • Stumptown
  • Conflated
  • Idas Boy
  • Fil Dor
  • Monbeg Genius
  • Hyland
  • Celebre D’Allen
  • Perceval Legallois
  • Broadway Boy
  • Kandoo Kid

Results are being updated.


Source link

2025-04-05Last Updated: 2025-04-05
364 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Edwards praises the character shown by Luton forward to convert his pressure penalty against Wolves

Edwards praises the character shown by Luton forward to convert his pressure penalty against Wolves

2023-09-25
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta must address biggest blind spot against Everton with one eye on Real Madrid

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta must address biggest blind spot against Everton with one eye on Real Madrid

2025-04-04
Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

2023-07-13
Arsenal: Declan Rice responds to 'cheating' claims as set-piece kings secure another win

Arsenal: Declan Rice responds to 'cheating' claims as set-piece kings secure another win

2024-09-29
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo