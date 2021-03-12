Greatman Ft Methias Mhere -Kuita Kwavo Mwari (official video)NAXO Films 2020

Being greatful to the Lord for being there for your yields abundant grace. He pours unimaginable wonders in your life to such an extent that people will begin to understand the meaning of his glory.KUITA KWAVO MWARI is yet another breathtaking single of Tongai Gwaze alias The Great man featuring Matheus mhere.The core issue is thanks giving specifically for unlocking the doors that seemed impossible to open, as well as being a shoulder to cry on in times of need. His physical condition was somewhat a stumbling block to his success but the Lord yet again interfeared and showed him that nothing is above his power.

Thank you for supporting me unconditionally and for not abandoning me every time i stumble or fall.

