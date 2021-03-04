Greatman-Mibvunzo (official video)NAXO Films 2020
Is It You Lord Who Sent This Tragedy?
If It’s The Devil; Did You Permit Him?
Is It Only A Disease Or Some Sort Of A Plague?
Is This Calamity Man Made?
Questions, We Got A Lot Of Questions Lord
Questions, We Got A Lot Of Questions Lord
What Type Of A Disease Is It That’s Threatening To Wipe All Humans Away?
Tears Have Dried, We’ve Become Totally Pessimistic
What Type Of A Disease Is It?
What Type Of A Disease Is It?
A Disease That Has No Remedy
Who Is Going To Nurse Our Wounds?
We’re Dying Lord We’re Dying Jehovha
What Type Of A Punishment Is It That is Not Pardonable
It Won’t Wipe Us Away For As Long As You’re On Our Side
Remember Us Lord Protect Us Lord Deliver Us Lord
What Is This World Turning Into? X2
Marcelo Tell Me What Will Become Of Us?
What Does Our Future Look Like?
How Are The Disabled Surviving
What Of The Blind What Are They Eating?
What Of The Mute, What Are They Eating
Not To Talk Of The Elderly And The Homeless How Are They Copying?
