Grigor Dimitrov retires in tears after injury when leading world No 1

‘It’s my pec, it’s my pec,’ cries Dimitrov after suffering an apparent tear while two sets up on Jannik Sinner

CENTRE COURT — Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire in tears from his fourth-round Wimbledon clash with Jannik Sinner on Monday night after suffering an apparent torn pectoral muscle.

Dimitrov, 34, had been leading by two sets to love with an upset on the cards, but went down clutching his chest after serving an ace to make it 2-2 in the third set.

“It’s my pec, it’s my pec,” he said to Sinner, who had run around the net to check on his good friend Dimitrov and medics attended soon after.

Leading 6-3, 7-5, 2-2, the Bulgarian went off court for an examination and soon returned – but only to shake Sinner’s hand in a tearful concession.

Dimitrov has now retired mid-match in each of his last five grand slam appearances.

“It’s very sad,” Sinner said afterwards.

“He’s been so unlucky in the past couple of years. An incredible player. A good friend of mine also. We understand each other very well off the court.

“Seeing him in this position, honestly if there would be a chance he could play the next round he would deserve it.

“Very, very unlucky from his side. I don’t take this as a win at all. This is a very unfortunate moment to witness for all of us.”

Dimitrov (left) told Sinner it was his pectoral muscle, which he had felt the point before (Screengrab: BBC)

Dimitrov made it to the last 16 of Wimbledon for the third year in a row, and largely outplayed Sinner to take the first two sets.

The Italian had suffered an injury of his own, slipping in the opening game of the match and landing hard on his right elbow, for which he received medical treatment in the second set.

It did not seem to help though as Dimitrov took a two-set lead and looked peerless: he hit 31 winners and had topped 140mph on serve. There was no hint of what was to come.

Perhaps it was the break that did for him. At 8.23pm, Wimbledon referee Denise Parnell came out to halt the match and tell the players they would be closing the roof, a necessity in order to use the floodlights.

So ridiculous to close the roof at this stage of the match. At least an hour of light left….well over a set of tennis can still be played..its an outdoor tournament! 👎 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 7, 2025

There was a 13-minute break between the end of the second set and the beginning of the third and it was in the fourth game after the resumption that, just four games from possible victory, Dimitrov went down.

In the Royal Box, eight-time champion Roger Federer stood aghast: when Dimitrov first broke into the top 100 15 years ago, he was nicknamed “Baby Fed” and the pair played eight times as professionals, including a last-16 clash at Wimbledon.

Your next read

Sinner himself was a concerned spectator too. He brought Dimitrov’s racket back to his seat as he was helped over by medics, and even sat with them as they assessed his injury.

When he returned to retire in tears, the Italian looked almost as sad and carried Dimitrov’s bag off the court for him.

He will now face Ben Shelton on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.