Grimsby vs Manchester United LIVE: Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates
Summer signing Benjamin Sesko could feature from the start this evening as he continues to settle into his new surroundings, and all eyes will be on United’s lineup to see how strong Amorim goes against lower-league opposition. The Red Devils don’t usually enter at this stage of the competition, seeing as they are often competing in Europe, but their loss in last term’s Europa League final and 15th placed finish in the league means that they have no continental competition.
Source link