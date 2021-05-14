Gweru City Council sues at least 100 ratepayers

Gweru City Council has sued at least 100 ratepayers with outstanding bills dating back to 2019 with writs of executions having been issued to the defaulters

“This is to advise you that in respect of the above-mentioned case (case number given), a warrant/ejectment/delivery has been issued at the instance of the judgment creditor (City of Gweru), represented by legal practitioners,” one writ of execution from the Gweru messenger of court dated May 10, read.

“The execution of this warrant will take place at (place of defaulting resident given) on the 13th of May 2021.

Council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee yesterday confirmed that the local authority had taken debtors to court over outstanding bills.

She said the defaulters owed council over $2 million since October 2019. “We had a challenge with 100 people who defaulted their debt payment plan with council,” she said.

“We sent them summons and they did not respond. The last port of call for us was the writ of execution for defaulting the judgment.”

She added: “The 100 defaulters owe us $2 031 977,23. They had owed us as of 2019 October with figures ranging from $3 000.”

Chingwaramusee said it was not council desire to take residents to court, adding that such a move “is the last resort.”

“We want to provide quality service and we can only do so if people pay up their bills,” she said.

“We have tried encouraging our valued residents to pay up, but some are adamant.”

But Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association director Cornelia Selipiwe said they would explore all avenues to stop council from attaching residents’ property over outstanding bills.

“Our position has always been that council should cut rates by 50%,” he said.

“This latest move would be resisted at all costs including embarking on demonstrations.”