Gweru mayor delivers State of the City Address – Tell Zimbabwe

… as service delivery deteriorates

Tinaani

Nyabereka

The City of Gweru has expressed concern over the management

of solid waste which they say is largely to blame for the flash floods

experienced in the city due to the clogging of the drainage system.

Delivering his State of the City Address last week, Gweru mayor

Josiah Makombe encouraged residents to desist from throwing solid waste into

the city’s drainage and sewage systems.

“People are throwing solid waste into the drainage and

sewage system. People do this not knowing the effects which follow.

“Throwing solid waste into the drainage systems means they

will be clogged and water will flow into people’s homes. The situation we

experienced recently is testimony to that.

“If the drainage systems are clogged, water will flow all

over the city and the same people who throw solid waste will be crying foul.

“We need proper solid waste management otherwise the same

problems will recur,” said Makombe.

He

said most homes in the low lying areas bear the brunt of sewer back flows due

to the clogging of the pipes.

“As a result most low lying areas closer to the trunks

have experienced serious back flows thereby causing an outcry from residents. All

the waste water stations are currently overwhelmed and cannot cope with the flows,”

said Makombe.

On a positive note, Makombe said that the city’s dam levels

were promising and have accumulated enough water to take them through to the

next rain season.

“Our dams are full and some of them spilling. Gwenhoro,

Whitewaters and Amapongokwe have gone beyond 100 percent and this means we have

enough water to take us to the next rain season,” said Makombe.

He said the city, however, continues to receive interrupted

water supplies owing to pipe bursts and strained pumping capacity.

Makombe bemoaned the state of roads saying there were no

longer trafficable due to effects of flooding rains.

“Most of our roads are no longer trafficable, worse now

because of the recent rains. The biggest challenge we have on roads is lack of

funding and related equipment,” said Makombe.

On

refuse collection, Makombe said their refuse compactors were overwhelmed and

cases of breaking down were on the rise.

The City of Gweru has come under fire for purchasing a brand

new Toyota Prado for the mayor while service delivery was on the low.