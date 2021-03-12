Gweru to decommission dumpsite for residential stands – Tell Zimbabwe

Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe with the Stakeholders

…over 30 000 on waiting list

Tinaani

Nyabereka

The City of Gweru has announced plans to decommission Woodlands

dumping site by 2023 to pave way for Mkoba 21 suburb.

The stands will be serviced by council through its partners

Casas, Wackdrive and Shesham Investment.

A total of 784 beneficiaries purchased residential stands in

Mkoba 21 in 2014 with the housing waiting list currently standing at 33 900.

Speaking during an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) exercise

last week, Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe said council’s commitment was meant to

pave way for the construction of Mkoba 21.

“As the mayor of Gweru and on behalf of the local

authority, we commit to decommission the dumpsite in the coming two years.

“Although we may not have adequate resources to work on the

project in one go, we are going to do everything we can to make sure that Mkoba

21 becomes a reality.

“Even if we don’t compelete the project, the next council

can just come in and take over from where we would have left,” said

Makombe.

Gweru acting Town Clerk, Vakai Chikwekwe said there was need

to come up with an action plan for the removal of the dumpsite.

“As a local authority we need to acquire resources, we

will also need an action plan because we cannot just wake up to say we are

moving the dumpsite without resources. This initiative need all stakeholders on

board,” said Chikwekwe.

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) director, Selipiwe

Conilia told TellZim News that residents were happy to hear council’s

commitment toward the decommissioning of the dumpsite.

“As representatives of Gweru residents we are happy to see

the development of our city. One of the major development we have accepted is

the decommissioning of the dumpsite, were our local authority through the mayor

committed to decommission it to a safer place.

“With regards to Mkoba 21 project we need to understand

the project has been there for a long time and no progress was taking place so

now that they have committed to see the development happening we are equally

happy as residents.

“There are one or two things which the local authority

will look at that is the issue of emissions from industrial site. It’s good to

own your own house, develop your own stand while you can. We are happy to work

with our local authority on this development,” said Conilia.

Briefing the media after touring Mkoba 21 stands and

Woodlands dumpsite, Geoglobal Consultant, Leonard Berekwa said the involvement

of stakeholders on the EIA was crucial on giving feedback and gathering

contributions in mapping a way forward.

“The purpose of the meeting with our valued

stakeholders was to engage and consult stakeholders on the implementation of

the Environmental Assessment exercise of Mkoba 21.

“We wanted to identity the environmental impact to the

project and come up with mitigation measures for the project.

“We are going to finalise minutes which will be signed

by stakeholders and after that we will submit our Environment Impact Assessment

(EIA) report to the Environmental Management Agency for approval,” said

Berekwa.