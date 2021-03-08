The post Happy Birthday Zakwe! A Look At Zakwe’s Hottest Collaborations appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Happy Birthday Zakwe! A Look At Zakwe’s Hottest Collaborations. Zakwe boasts an incredible catalogue of music and has achieved a number of accolades throughout his musical journey. The award winning rapper has worked with a number of rappers on some fire collaborations.

In celebration of Zakwe‘s 33rd birthday. Here is a look at some of Zakwe’s hottest collaborations with some of SA hip-hop’s freshest talent.

Zakwe featuring Stogie T & Jay Claude – Roots

Zakwe teamed up with heavyweight lyricists Stogie T and Jay Claude to create their track Roots off of Zakwe’s Cebisa album. The music video for the track has been viewed over 1.8 million times.

Zakwe featuring Musiholiq, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, Blacklez, HHP & Pro Kid – Sebentin Remix

Zakwe teamed up with a number of rappers to create the remix for his single Sebentin. Zakwe also featured fallen legends HHP and Pro Kid and everyone delivered a fire verse on the track.

Zakwe and Duncan featuring Kwesta – Kapteni

Off their joint self-titled project Zakwe and Duncan, Zakwe and Duncan featured Kwesta on their single Kapteni. Kwesta mentioned that he wasn’t allowed to rap on the song but he delivered a fire hook!

Zakwe & Duncan featuring Assessa & Just Bheki – AMA Level

Zakwe & Duncan dropped their single from their joint album AMA Level and featured Assessa & Just Bheki. They released the music video for the hit in December 2020 just in time for summer and is just all round good vibes!

Zakwe featuring Zuluboy & Zola 7 – Yesterday

Off his 2015 album, Zakwe collaborated with Zuluboy & Zola 7 on a track titled Yesterday. The three veteran rappers dropped heavy bars on the track and gave fans a powerful music video where they stand up for rap music.

The post Happy Birthday Zakwe! A Look At Zakwe’s Hottest Collaborations appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Source