Bayern Munich increasingly confident of striking Harry Kane deal as bosses fly in for Tottenham talks

The Bundesliga champions were hoping to hold rearranged talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in London today, after a meeting planned for Friday was cancelled at the last minute.

Bayern are thought to be willing to push as high as £86million for Kane, who turned 30 on Friday and has just one year left on his contract.

Spurs do not want to lose Kane and as a minimum will drive an extremely hard bargain over the England captain.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel admitted last week it was “no secret” the Germans are searching for a new No9.

Kane continues to balance his desire for silverware with chasing the Premier League goals record. Bayern would clearly offer a route to trophies, having won the Bundesliga 11 times in a row.

Kane sits on 213 Premier League goals however, as he bids to break Alan Shearer’s record of 260.