33
48
31
15
11
21
39
1
35
26
20
44
7
40
22
25
49
45
38
14
32
10
34
29
37
30
47
46
43
5
9
4
23
3
2
24
8
16
13
18
50

Bayern Munich increasingly confident of striking Harry Kane deal as bosses fly in for Tottenham talks

149 1 minute read


The Bundesliga champions were hoping to hold rearranged talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in London today, after a meeting planned for Friday was cancelled at the last minute.

Bayern are thought to be willing to push as high as £86million for Kane, who turned 30 on Friday and has just one year left on his contract.


Source link

149 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Fabinho nominated for Champions League Player of the Week

Ashes: Injured Nathan Lyon ruled out of Second Test as Australia fear longer lay-off

Ashes: Injured Nathan Lyon ruled out of Second Test as Australia fear longer lay-off

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Chelsea FC XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea FC XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo