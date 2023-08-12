Harry Kane shirt number and debut confirmed as Bayern Munich announce £100m transfer

The striker, 30, released an emotional message to Tottenham fans ahead of his £100million move, which reportedly includes add-ons worth an extra £20m.

Bayern confirmed the transfer on Saturday morning on a contract to 2027, with Kane handed the No9 shirt in Bavaria.

It is expected that he’ll be eligible to make his debut later tonight in the German Super Cup clash against RB Leipzig.

Kane said: “I’m very happy to be part of FC Bayern now.

“FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve always said that I want to move and prove myself at the highest level in my career. FC Bayern is characterised by its winning culture – it feels very good to be here.”

Bayern made several bids for Spurs accepted their offer to sign Kane a year before his contract expired.

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen added: “It was a long process, but now we are all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the FC Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect.

“Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start, who fits in perfectly with us and the DNA of the club in terms of sport and personality. World-class center forwards have always been an important factor when Bayern have celebrated their biggest titles and we are confident that Harry Kane will continue this success story. Our fans can look forward to one of the best goal-getters of our time.”

Spurs also released a statement to confirm Kane’s exit.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: “We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.

“We have seen a product of our Academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey.

“Harry’s achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the Club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps.

“I should like to thank Harry for everything he’s done for us, all the memories, all the records – we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he’s always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.”