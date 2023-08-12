32
16
50
21
31
1
13
43
11
30
8
46
45
35
22
49
3
26
14
2
9
25
24
18
38
15
39
10
29
34
48
47
5
7
40
23
37
20
4
33
44

Harry Kane shirt number and debut confirmed as Bayern Munich announce £100m transfer

140 2 minutes read


The striker, 30, released an emotional message to Tottenham fans ahead of his £100million move, which reportedly includes add-ons worth an extra £20m.

Bayern confirmed the transfer on Saturday morning on a contract to 2027, with Kane handed the No9 shirt in Bavaria.


Source link

140 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

France vs Brazil: How can I watch Women’s World Cup game for FREE on TV in UK today?

France vs Brazil: How can I watch Women’s World Cup game for FREE on TV in UK today?

Harry Kane set for crunch Tottenham talks after massive new contract offer

Harry Kane set for crunch Tottenham talks after massive new contract offer

Wimbledon queue: When does it open and what tickets are available?

Wimbledon queue: When does it open and what tickets are available?

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo