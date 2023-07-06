Harry Kane set for crunch Tottenham talks after massive new contract offer

H arry Kane will hold talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and head coach Ange Postecoglou when he reports for pre-season training next week, with the club still hoping to persuade the England captain to sign a massive new contract.

Spurs have offered Kane a new deal which would significantly increase his £200,000-a-week salary but he has no plans to sign it while the transfer window remains open.

The England captain has entered the final 12 months of a six-year contract and is a target for Bayern Munich, who have had an opening offer in the region of £60million rejected.

Kane, 30 this month, is open to leaving Spurs during the current window or on a free transfer at the end of next season, but has not ruled out extending his contract with his boyhood club – even if this is currently considered the least likely scenario.

Spurs do not want to sell their talisman but would be forced to listen to a huge offer, likely in excess of £100m, from an overseas club.

Levy hopes to persuade Kane to sign another deal and is banking on Postecoglou turning around the club’s fortunes after a miserable campaign, culminating in an eighth-place finish and no European football for the first time since 2009/10.

Kane is yet to meet Postecoglou but is expected to hold crunch talks with the Australian – who began pre-season training with the club’s non-internationals on July 1 – and Levy when he returns to Hotspur Way next week.

Showdown talks: Harry Kane will speak to Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou next week / Getty Images

Kane has consistently said that he wants to win club trophies and also called for a cultural reset at Spurs, claiming last season they had lost some of their “values” over the last few years.

Spurs have signed Kane’s England team-mate James Maddison and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, while they are working on deals for former Fulham forward Manor Solomon and Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven.