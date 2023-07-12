Harry Kane returns to Tottenham amid transfer speculation as new faces and forgotten men check in

H arry Kane returned to Tottenham’s training ground today amid the speculation over his future, while James Maddison cut an excited figure on his first day at the club.

Pre-season began for a host of Spurs players following extended breaks for those involved in summer internationals.

Among those settling back in at Hotspur Way were Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero.

There were also new faces as Maddison was joined by Manor Solomon and January signing Destiny Udogie, who is set to work under Ange Postecoglou after finishing off the season at former club Udinese.

Maddison said he was “going to meet the lads” after checking with the club’s social media team which way he needed to go at Hotspur Way.

Joe Rodon and Giovani Lo Celso also checked in following their loan spells at Rennes and Villarreal, respectively.

Postecoglou had stated during his official unveiling as Tottenham’s new head coach that he will talk to Kane about his future once his holidays were over.

Reports on the continent this week have claimed Bayern Munich are set to make a third bid in the region of £85million for the striker, who is said to be keen to play for the German champions.