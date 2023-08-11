20
22
7
29
44
2
13
30
18
39
3
8
9
40
34
45
33
1
21
50
46
32
10
15
35
11
24
38
14
31
25
26
49
16
43
5
47
48
23
4
37

Harry Kane in Germany for medical check as Tottenham star closes in on Bayern Munich move

150 1 minute read


Tottenham agreed a deal worth a minimum of around £100m with the Bundesliga champions, before giving Kane permission late on Thursday night to fly to Munich and seal the transfer.

The England captain took some time to make a final decision on whether he wanted to leave Spurs, having made it clear he wanted his future resolved before the start of the season. Ange Postecoglou’s side face Brentford in their first Premier League game of the campaign on Sunday.


Source link

150 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

‘Jealous’ Alcaraz craves Federer’s advice during Djokovic revenge mission at Wimbledon

‘Jealous’ Alcaraz craves Federer’s advice during Djokovic revenge mission at Wimbledon

Nurnberg vs Arsenal LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, Havertz debut, team news, lineups, TV today

Nurnberg vs Arsenal LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, Havertz debut, team news, lineups, TV today

Sam Warburton exclusive: Why England need Billy Vunipola at World Cup

Sam Warburton exclusive: Why England need Billy Vunipola at World Cup

Leeds 1-4 Tottenham: Harry Kane at the double as hosts are relegated

Leeds 1-4 Tottenham: Harry Kane at the double as hosts are relegated

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo