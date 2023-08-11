Harry Kane in Germany for medical check as Tottenham star closes in on Bayern Munich move

Tottenham agreed a deal worth a minimum of around £100m with the Bundesliga champions, before giving Kane permission late on Thursday night to fly to Munich and seal the transfer.

The England captain took some time to make a final decision on whether he wanted to leave Spurs, having made it clear he wanted his future resolved before the start of the season. Ange Postecoglou’s side face Brentford in their first Premier League game of the campaign on Sunday.

Kane has ultimately opted to go ahead with the move to Bayern and flew out to Germany on Friday afternoon, having been spotted at Stansted as he got out of the car.

The 30-year-old is expected to sign a four-year-deal with the German giants, though it remains to be seen whether Bayern can register him in time to feature in Saturday’s Supercup clash against RB Leipzig.

When quizzed on the situation earlier on Friday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said: “You probably know more than I do about where he is and what he’s doing.

“We’re working on it, that’s no secret. But as long as there’s no decision and no agreement, I can’t say anything.”

Postecoglou, meanwhile, insisted that Kane’s departure on the eve of the new season would not derail his squad before the trip to take on Brentford this weekend.

Harry Kane flew out to Munich on Friday afternoon / Ian Vogler / Daily Mirror

“We’ve been planning for this, fair to say, for a while,” he said. “It doesn’t take too much investigative work to realise that this was going to happen, so we’ve been sorting of planning for it to happen anyway. A lot of our business up to now is with that in mind.

“This doesn’t change things dramatically, from my perspective anyway, in terms of what we’re trying to build.

“Our whole strategy has been around the fact Harry wasn’t going to be around more than likely so it is not like we’ve had a pow-wow this morning [like], “Jeez, what do we do?’.”