Harry Kane rules out Tottenham exit once season starts as Bayern plot new bid

H arry Kane expects to remain at Tottenham this summer if the club has not reached an agreement with Bayern Munich before the opening game of the season in less than two weeks’ time.

Kane has made it clear that he plans to stay at Spurs if he lines up at Brentford in their Premier League opener on August 13, believing it would be unfair on the club and new head coach Ange Postecoglou to leave after the start of the campaign.

Spurs, though, are refusing to set a deadline on talks with Bayern over Kane, with the transfer window not closing until 11pm on Friday, September 1. Kane’s stance may also be part of an effort to persuade Spurs to make a quick decision over his future.

Bayern and Spurs remain some way apart in their valuation of the England captain, who has entered the final 12 months of a six-year deal, following a meeting between Daniel Levy and executives from the Bundesliga champions in central London yesterday.

Harry Kane will be captain for the coming season with Hugo Lloris expected to leave / Getty Images

Bayern are said to be increasingly confident of landing Kane, who turned 30 on Friday, and are prepared to table a fresh bid in the region of £85million, having seen an offer worth around £70m plus add-ons rebuffed by Spurs.

Levy, the Spurs chairman, is currently unwilling to consider anything below £100m for the club’s record goalscorer.

Lunchtime talks yesterday between Levy and Jan-Christian Dreesen, the Bayern chief executive, and Marco Neppe, their technical director, were said to be positive, although the Spurs chairman is still hoping to persuade Kane to sign a new deal.

If he does stay put this summer, Kane is prepared to negotiate a contract extension with the club during the early months of the upcoming season if they show significant progress on the pitch under Postecoglou.

He would, though, be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club in January or walk away for free next summer if he does not sign a new Spurs deal.