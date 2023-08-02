38
Harry Kane rules out Tottenham exit once season starts as Bayern plot new bid

H

arry Kane expects to remain at Tottenham this summer if the club has not reached an agreement with Bayern Munich before the opening game of the season in less than two weeks’ time.

Kane has made it clear that he plans to stay at Spurs if he lines up at Brentford in their Premier League opener on August 13, believing it would be unfair on the club and new head coach Ange Postecoglou to leave after the start of the campaign.


