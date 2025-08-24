34
14
18
32
49
9
4
23
8
26
33
29
40
16
39
10
37
44
1
3
20
11
35
46
25
31
5
13
30
15
48
22
38
2
24
43
Hatters chief hints at returning to a back four as he is aware of formation scrutiny

Hatters chief hints at returning to a back four as he is aware of formation scrutiny

2025-08-24Last Updated: 2025-08-24
342 Less than a minute



Town suffer 1-0 loss to Cardiff at the weekend


Source link

2025-08-24Last Updated: 2025-08-24
342 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Malick Fofana: Chelsea and Liverpool eye cut-rate move for winger after Lyon ousted from Ligue 1

Malick Fofana: Chelsea and Liverpool eye cut-rate move for winger after Lyon ousted from Ligue 1

2025-06-25
Bees boss left 'surprised' by just how dominant his side were against Luton

Bees boss left 'surprised' by just how dominant his side were against Luton

2023-12-03
In-form Adebayo reaping the rewards for never once downing tools during spell out of Hatters XI

In-form Adebayo reaping the rewards for never once downing tools during spell out of Hatters XI

2024-01-04
Arsenal pass another test of their title credentials with win over Brighton

Arsenal pass another test of their title credentials with win over Brighton

2023-12-17
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo