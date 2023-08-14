13
29
4
10
9
23
50
22
21
5
16
1
49
37
45
38
2
18
34
47
32
7
30
8
33
24
35
31
11
48
46
26
25
20
43
40
14
39
3
15
44

Hatters reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Norwich's former Newcastle United keeper Krul

141 Less than a minute



Former Holland international rumoured to be interesting Luton


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Man Utd XI vs Lens: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, Hojlund debut and injury latest

Man Utd XI vs Lens: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, Hojlund debut and injury latest

Mauricio Pochettino demands Chelsea ‘leaders’ as he weighs up decision over new captain

Mauricio Pochettino demands Chelsea ‘leaders’ as he weighs up decision over new captain

TV channel, kick-off time and live stream for Euro 2024 qualifier

TV channel, kick-off time and live stream for Euro 2024 qualifier

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo