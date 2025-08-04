Headliners For The DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival – The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar goes big on Saturday. Announcing a line-up led by Don Toliver, Kwesta and Sjava & Big Zulu partnering as Inkabi Zezwe. Over 20th and 21st September, the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will come alive! This, with these exciting sonic fusions, dynamic activations and the celebration of barrier-breaking acts on The Channel O Dance Stage.

The 12th edition of The DStv Delicious Festival will be celebrated with one of the hottest artists out right now. Don Toliver. After selling out venues like the Barclays Center, he has garnered over 30 million Spotify monthly listeners. Topping charts alongside Travis Scott, SZA, Justin Bieber & Doja Cat, the diverse rapper will be leading a one-of-its-kind musical culture clash! Expect the multi-nominated star to deliver an electrifying performance. Look forward to hits like “No Idea” colliding with the kasi swag and traditional pride of Kwesta and Inkabi Zezwe.

A celebration of local and international rap

These Day 1 headline acts symbolise a celebration of local and international rap flavours. The Channel O Dance Stage also promises an exciting combination of homegrown and exotic dance music. “We’re thrilled to unveil this powerhouse lineup for the mainstage on Saturday! It’s a bold blend of local icons and global greatness. A true reflection of the vibrant, diverse spirit of The DStv Delicious Festival Powered by LottoStar,” says Funeka Peppeta, Media and Marketing Director.“ “The Channel O Dance Stage is where rhythm meets heritage. We’re proud to curate a space where the continent’s most exciting DJs and dance music innovators come together. Celebrating the sounds that move South Africa. This year brings global and local legends to one dancefloor. It’s a powerful celebration of who we are, and how we groove.”

More about the DStv Delicious Festival Stages

In usual Channel O Dance Stage spirit, the vibes will be perfectly crafted through a mixture of Amapiano, Soulful House, Afro-House, Hip Hop, Afro-Tech, 3-Step and Gqom. A selection of world-class house music practitioners will bring loads of energy to this celebration of South Africa’s heritage over two unforgettable days.

Supergroup Rap Academy will get the festivities going and strut their stuff along with Uncool MC and Masterpiece YVK. The tempo will definitely turn up when the percussive Distruction Boys set the afternoon ablaze. Kamo Mphela follows with her hypnotic style and choreography! Ushering the night in will be Glastonbury Festival alumnus ASHOJU. Our international headlining DJ whose dazzling, Naija-infused rhythms will pave the way for a spectacular set. Soulful, deep house from Metro FM Award-winner Oscar Mbo.

The Channel O Dance Stage

From a youthful pulse to showing appreciation for boundary-defying acts, the Sunday edition of The Channel O Dance Stage will see headliner Sandy Rivera of Kings Of Tomorrow joined by fellow era-definers. Two statesmen will open the proceedings as renowned activist DJ Kabila serves up his elegant brand of house before the eclectic Kenzhero conjures a mixture of urban funk and jazz.

Legends DJ Fresh and Vinny will set the tone of the afternoon with their timeless tunes and OG’s DJ Tira and Lulo Café will raise the tempo in time for Sandy Rivera‘s curtain-closing electronic set. These blended musical expressions position The Channel O Dance Stage and The DStv Delicious Festival, Powered by LottoStar as leading platforms for diverse creative showcases and vibrant cultural exchanges.

DStv Discount Rewards

DStv Rewards members will receive a 30% discount on their festival tickets; which is an awesome R315 saving per day. Customers will need to download the MyDStv App here. Or Go to DStv.com to Join Rewards and look out for this limited offer, while stocks last. DStv Rewards customers can also look forward to other exclusive, money-can’t buy experiences at the festival.

General admission tickets for non-DStv Rewards members are R1 050. You can also snap up Delicious Lounge tickets on the main arena at R2 500 per person, or tickets for the all-inclusive Injabulo Lounge on The Terrace at R8 350 per person. Secure your tickets via Ticketmaster, or visit www.deliciousfestival.com for more details.

DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival Partners

The 12th annual DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival Powered by LottoStar, is brought to you by the following partners: DStv, LottoStar, Telkom, Mercedes-Benz, Coke Studio, Sensodyne, Proudly South African, Flight Centre, 947, 702, Delicious Festival Trader Academy Powered by FoodBev SETA and Channel O.

