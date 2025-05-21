Heather Graham, 55, Defies Age After ‘Opening Up’ On Her Life

Heather Graham refuses to age as she has continued to post hot photos on her social media platforms, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The snaps have seemingly allowed Graham to feel freer, especially after claiming her father warned her that “evil” Hollywood would “claim (her) soul, leading her to stay away from her now estranged parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Showing Off Her Figure in Sizzling Bikinis

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram The film star wore different bikini sets throughout her stay in Tulum.

Graham turned up the heat in Tulum, Mexico, striking steamy poses at a luxe yoga retreat with pals. In one snap, the actress slipped into a barely-there brown bikini – giving fans a peek at her sun-kissed, sculpted frame. Striking a pose in the center of her hotel room, she flaunted her sculpted abs and long, toned legs. She shared photos on Instagram, writing: “Grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat in Tulum with @soukofrima_ and @mjmasala @souk.studio. Thanks @vhopeful for going with me. “On the way there, I stopped in Sarasota to screen Chosen Family as part of a program to teach kids about filmmaking.”

Article continues below advertisement

Baring All and Braving the Cold

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram The 55-year-old sizzled during a snowy getaway before the new year celebration.

The License to Drive actress, 55, rang in the new year with a splash – and zero signs of slowing down. On December 30, the actress stunned in a teeny blue bikini during a snowy getaway to Jackson, Wyoming. She struck a pose in a hot tub, showing off her curves with snow-capped mountains in the backdrop. Graham captioned the upload: “Happy New Year! Hope this year brings us all lots of love and good vibes. I’m learning how to ski from @bennyskispowder and looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year.”

Article continues below advertisement

Graham’s Bikini Struggles to Keep Up

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Graham captured the beauty of Italy’s rock formations in an August 2024 update.

The Drugstore Cowboy star turned up the heat in a fiery red bikini during her Italian beach escape in August 2024. She teased fans with a sultry lean toward the camera, showing off her stunning cleavage while perched on a sun-soaked rock. The actress also had her legs spread out as she gave an open-mouthed expression to the camera, holding a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses in her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Enjoying Tropical Pool Time

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram The actress took jaw-dropping bikini photos during a vacation in Mexico.

In April 2024, Graham flaunted her toned bikini body during a tropical getaway in Mexico, rocking a dark brown triangle top and matching string bottoms that perfectly showcased her curves. She captioned the shot: “Celebrating spring south of the border!”

Article continues below advertisement

Glowing on the Beach

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Graham uploaded two photos from her Ischia, Italy, trip in September 2022.

Graham shared a carousel of photos from her trip to the island off the coast of Naples, Italy, writing: “I love you Ischia day and night!” For the vacation shot, the actress donned a risqué bikini look consisting of a black swimsuit and sunglasses while strutting near the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Living Free as a Bird

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Graham soaked up the sun in a daringly plunging bikini.

During an August 2022 trip to Mexico, the Six Degrees of Separation star wowed in a figure-flattering swimsuit that showcased her cleavage, further accessorizing the look with oversized, cat-eye-shaped sunglasses. She captioned her selfie: “I love you Mexico.” Graham looked as carefree as ever, as she recently admitted to correcting her “self-sabotaging” tendencies. In a new interview, Graham revealed she cut contact with her parents in her mid-20s due to an “unhealthy dynamic,” which she called a “huge relief.” She added: “I felt like, at that moment, my life opened up with a freedom. I didn’t need to please them.”

MOST READ STORIES TODAY

Article continues below advertisement

Stealing Her Followers’ Hearts

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Graham enjoyed a yoga session with a friend in June 2022.

The Say It Isn’t So actress dazzled in a dangerously curve-accentuating white bikini during a sun-soaked vacation on the Turks and Caicos in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Graham Knows How to Emphasize Her Natural Curves

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram She went on a sunny vacation for another ‘ocean meditation.’

Graham put her slim physique on display in a January 2021 snap, posing in an animal-print strappy bikini while basking in the sun as part of her “ocean meditation.” The actress posed with one hand on her hip against a stunning rock backdrop, serving up her fiercest model look.

Article continues below advertisement

Matching the Beauty of the Breathtaking Scenery

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Graham shared a heartfelt caption in the August 2020 update.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS

Article continues below advertisement

Always Down for Some Warm Weather

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram The star told her followers she enjoyed the warm weather in Sarasota.

The Boogie Nights star took a moment to relax in Sarasota, getting her dose of Vitamin D in an eye-popping white bikini. She provided herself a little protection by wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat with a black band and sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Out of Office, In the Water

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Graham commanded attention when she shared the May 2019 photo.

Graham almost burst out of her white triangle bikini top while swimming in the open ocean in May 2019. She shared a photo from the chest up, flaunting her cleavage while posing with soaked hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Graham Looks Hot During the Winter

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram She uploaded the hot snap amid the freezing temperatures in New York.