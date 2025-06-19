Do I care if the Aussies come after me? I’ll relish it

The 20-year-old Lions bolter is brash, brilliant and here to save rugby – he doesn’t care what you think about his antics

Halfway through this exclusive interview with Henry Pollock, the young man of the moment hitches up the collar of his white British & Irish Lions training top to shield his neck from the warm Portugal sun. Pollock needs protecting. Or does he?

“Have you got the Factor 50 on?” I ask the 20-year-old back-rower. “I actually don’t,” Pollock replies. “I am trying to build a base tan there.” Defiance and self-reliance – they will be a running theme in a fascinating chat.

The last time we saw Pollock on a rugby field, he had the French prop Jefferson Poirot’s meaty hand clamped round his throat – “strangling” him, Pollock said – in a fight after the final whistle of Poirot’s Bordeaux beating Pollock’s Northampton in the European Champions Cup final. Poirot was cited and banned for two weeks.

Northampton Saints’ Henry Pollock scraps with Bordeaux Begles’ Jefferson Poirot (Photo: Reuters)

In a subsequent interview, the Frenchman appeared to be disparaging about Pollock’s status as a Lion.

“Yeah I have seen that,” says Pollock. “I’m not going to get too caught up on it. It’s done. He’s got his punishment. It’s obviously not very nice to have that feeling. But it’s all been settled now. He’s messaged me on Instagram, saying ‘hope you’re well, mate’, we’ve exchanged messages and it’s all good.” In other words, Pollock has sorted it. Move on.

Pollock’s openness makes it easy to speak about where he stands, here on the Algarve, in the first week of the Lions training together, ahead of the tour to Australia.

He has had praise and brickbats for his try celebrations, and you could easily imagine the Aussie media and public queuing up with hate for this blond, English public schoolboy humorously checking his neck for a pulse after scoring, or slam-dunking the rugby ball.

Becoming a villain in Australia

It will be his first visit to Australia. Will Pollock care if they get after him?

“I think England vs Australia is always a massive rivalry, in any sport,” he says.

“You look at the Ashes, it’s always fiery and heated. And I think in this Lions series, it’s definitely going to be that. So, yeah, that’s the part of the game that I love, and that’s the part of the game I relish. So I’m looking forward to that part of it. And, yeah, whatever comes, comes.”

Pollock’s celebrations have wound up rivals (Photo: Reuters)



As with any extrovert, Pollock divides opinion on whether it enhances or diminishes or makes no difference to his outstanding talent as a quick, workaholic flanker and No 8, whose hallmark is an eye for the tryline.

Think of his epic solo score for his club Northampton at Sale in March, brushing off experienced England forwards, or the coruscating line break against Leinster in Dublin last month – such a timely act in a shock win for the English side a few days before Andy Farrell announced the Lions squad.

In one spectacular season Pollock has gone from an under-20 world title to a Six Nations debut for England with two tries in Wales, and 22 appearances and 10 tries for Northampton including that Champions Cup final. Young fans are turning up with replica black tape round their heads. He does not turn 21 until next January.

Does he plan his antics? “You think about it a little bit,” Pollock says. “At Saints, some of the boys and me, we just joke around what we’re going to do if we should score a try. The main thing I will think about is trying to play well, perform well, do your role as much you can for the team. The other stuff will kind of showcase itself.”

Pollock the showman

My only tiny quibble arose from seeing him admonished by the Italian referee Andrea Piardi – who will handle the second Lions Test in Melbourne – for a delay in scoring against Castres in April. It could be seen as taking the mickey. Has Pollock tempered anything?

“No,” he says, immediately. “No, not at all. I’m not changing, so…” But then comes a little of that self-protection: “Maybe put the ball down earlier so I’m guaranteed a score in it.”

Those in his corner prefer “cheeky” to “cocky”, and Northampton’s coaches constantly remind you Pollock is intelligent, not some clueless clown.

It’s time to mention there are three of us in this interview. At Pollock’s feet sits a large cuddly-toy lion named Bil (British & Irish Lion, geddit?) who by the tradition of the touring hierarchy must never leave the side of the squad’s youngest player.

Pollock had Bil ceremonially handed to him by the captain Maro Itoje, who was the youngest on the 2017 tour, last Wednesday morning. Two minutes later, he’d lost him. Stolen. The Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe blamed the Ireland centre Bundee Aki. The fine for losing Bil will be set when the full squad is united in Dublin this week.

“Depending on that will be depending how sketched I am around him,” says Pollock, giving Bil’s thick mane a semi-affectionate stroke. Later in the day, a holidaying couple tell me they bumped into Pollock having a coffee at the Lions’ chosen watering hole (aptly named The Cheeky Pup). He was with Aki. Maybe keeping his friends close and his enemies closer. Clever, you see.

And this is all fun, but I’m keen to know where the self-confidence in Pollock springs from.

Has he always been a showman? “I guess so, it’s been in me,” he says. “School, family… always been outgoing, always been the loudest in the room.” Did he do drama at school, or get up and perform at home?

“No, not really, I wasn’t into that. We played charades at Christmas and loads of board games. But I can’t pin it down, I’d just say I was very well brought up by my parents, and very close to my siblings, and it just gave me lots of confidence. Growing into myself and growing into my character, it just kind of came upon me.

“I had a little leadership at school, I was captain of the younger rugby teams, when I was 14, 15. I enjoyed the competitiveness of it. Just loved always being hurt, and always going to dark places, and relished off that.

Hugh Godwin in conversation with Henry Pollock (Photo: supplied)

“And yeah, I want to put on a good show. I want to get the fans close to the game, make them enjoy it as much as I can. It’s something different to what rugby’s used to, and hopefully I’m changing it a little bit. At the end of the day, we want this game to be packed-out in stadiums, we want fans selling tickets out in seconds. Anything that we can do, players wise and the team, to make that happen is only going to grow the sport more.”

Pollock happily agreed to film a social-media reel with Elliott Cass, who has a character named “Every Rugby Lad”, sending up – or is it celebrating? – the privileged English rugger stereotype.

‘I take rugby seriously’

At one point Cass and Pollock are seated next to a rugby post mock-complaining “the thing about private school is it’s just so hard, no one understands how hard it is when your dad’s trying to find tax loopholes in the system.”

Pollock says of Cass: “He’s an influencer, he’s a comedian, so he’s trying to promote himself and, look, if he wants to grow the game, then I’m here for it. Potentially there will be some more link-ups.”

An impassioned Henry Pollock speaks with @ryanwilson89 following @SaintsRugby‘s progression to the #InvestecChampionsCup Final 😇 “As a boy I grew up watching this competition… it’s getting me emotional talking about it because it’s so special.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/YCtUAC5Iro — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 3, 2025

Could the person in the street ever mistake Pollock having fun with not taking the game seriously? “I don’t think I should really care what he thinks,” says Pollock. “The person in the street doesn’t know me, right?” So how seriously does he take it? “A hundred per cent. I’ve worked very hard to get in a position and I guess it’s only the start, so I’m taking it very seriously.”

Pollock’s parents John and Hester were very sporty, and his older siblings are Zoe, a one-time Great Britain Under-23 400-metre hurdler, and Angus who is a scratch golfer, as is their dad. Henry used to take part in family triathlon events at Dorney Lake, west of London.

“Mum still does age-grade triathlons now,” says Pollock. “I used to bring a rugby ball along, and that was always what I’d want to do. But triathlon was a great stepping stone. I can’t remember distances, but you’d swim in a lake, get out, get on the bike for 45 minutes, and then you get off and do a five or 10k run. I used to love that with my strength, the endurance, just head down, knuckle down on that five or 10k.

“The swim was the hard bit. I’d be good over a short distance, but long distance wasn’t my forte. So you are just kind of hanging it on the bike; get in a group and stick behind their wheel. And then, on the run, hope to keep knocking people in front of me down.”

That’s got to be a segue into his rugby, and if Pollock has a comparative lack of bulk, it’s good enough for Ardie Savea, the New Zealand captain and fellow back-rower, who said: “Seeing the Lions squad being named and how important that tour is… man, the main thing I got out of it was how good Henry Pollock looks.

“Shucks, shout out to my brother because he represents the light-loose forwards, man. There is still that connotation of loose forwards having to be big, and he is proving it wrong once again with the way he plays.”

A Lions debut?

Pollock is bound to feature off the bench in the Lions’ warm-up against Argentina in Dublin on Friday, as the staggered get-together of the squad points to those who were in Portugal getting first dibs. Beyond that, who knows? Pollock could have been touring with England instead, building his experience under Steve Borthwick.

The Lions’ back-row roster of Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Jac Morgan and Josh van der Flier, with Ollie Chessum and Tadhg Beirne as hybrid options, is strong. Pollock has made a habit of beating predictions, but on this subject he is cautious.

“I like to pressure myself, I like to talk myself up,” he says. “I like to have lots of things over my head that I can work towards. Looking ahead to Australia, hopefully I’ll train well and then… I guess you never really know, right? It’s so unpredictable what happens in games and in training sessions.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and whether I play, whether I don’t play, whether I’m holding a bag, honestly I’m so grateful and honoured to be here. [Andy Farrell] is a world-class coach, and he’s someone that you kind of want to go to the well with, and go to dark places for. And yeah, the goal is to play, and to play in some of the Test matches, but if that’s not the case, then I’ll try and be the best team man that I can be.”

Pollock watched the 2017 Lions tour with his dad and brother in a pub in Menorca. He thinks he might have been wearing a Lions jersey. He was 12. “I remember thinking, wow, this is cool.”

At other times, he has looked up to the UFC fighter Conor McGregor (motto: “I’d like to apologise…for absolutely nothing!”). “What he did with the law of attraction, it definitely reverberated with me.

“I visualise loads of little things like training sessions, your role before the game, and going on the pitch. And here, I am just visualising myself enjoying it. To do my role and enjoy the company of the lads, because we’re here for what, eight, nine weeks, and it’s going to be one hell of an experience. I’ll take it day by day, and enjoy it.”