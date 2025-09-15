Historic Launch of 1st Annual SA Fashion Awards 2025 – Republic Africa, in proud partnership with the internationally acclaimed World Fashion Awards, are delighted to announce the launch of the 1st Annual South Africa Fashion Awards (SAFA), set to take place on Saturday, 4th October 2025 at the prestigious Hotel Sky, Sandton.

The World Fashion Awards has long been regarded as the ultimate voice in global fashion. It celebrates excellence, creativity, and innovation from designers, models, influencers, and creatives worldwide. With a history of spotlighting the industry’s finest talent across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, its arrival in Africa marks a historic expansion. South Africa chosen as the first stop on the continent.

The South Africa Fashion Awards 2025 will not only showcase the very best of South African style, but also serve a greater cause. This year’s ceremony will be in aid of the Diamond Children’s Foundation. To raise awareness and support for homeless children across South Africa.

Nominees Announced

The South Africa Fashion Awards 2025 nominees reflect the strength, creativity, and innovation driving the country’s fashion industry. Categories span across Best Fashion Designer, Best Stylist, Best Fashion Influencer, Best Model, Best Photographer, Best South African Jewellery Brand, Best Streetwear Brand, Best Footwear Brand, and more.

Highlights include world-renowned talents such as Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi, Laduma Ngxokolo, David Tlale, Sindiso Khumalo, and Gert-Johan Coetzee, alongside rising stars and innovative brands reshaping the future of South African fashion.

