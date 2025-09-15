Historic Launch of 1st Annual SA Fashion Awards 2025
Historic Launch of 1st Annual SA Fashion Awards 2025 – Republic Africa, in proud partnership with the internationally acclaimed World Fashion Awards, are delighted to announce the launch of the 1st Annual South Africa Fashion Awards (SAFA), set to take place on Saturday, 4th October 2025 at the prestigious Hotel Sky, Sandton.
The World Fashion Awards has long been regarded as the ultimate voice in global fashion. It celebrates excellence, creativity, and innovation from designers, models, influencers, and creatives worldwide. With a history of spotlighting the industry’s finest talent across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, its arrival in Africa marks a historic expansion. South Africa chosen as the first stop on the continent.
The South Africa Fashion Awards 2025 will not only showcase the very best of South African style, but also serve a greater cause. This year’s ceremony will be in aid of the Diamond Children’s Foundation. To raise awareness and support for homeless children across South Africa.
Nominees Announced
The South Africa Fashion Awards 2025 nominees reflect the strength, creativity, and innovation driving the country’s fashion industry. Categories span across Best Fashion Designer, Best Stylist, Best Fashion Influencer, Best Model, Best Photographer, Best South African Jewellery Brand, Best Streetwear Brand, Best Footwear Brand, and more.
Highlights include world-renowned talents such as Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi, Laduma Ngxokolo, David Tlale, Sindiso Khumalo, and Gert-Johan Coetzee, alongside rising stars and innovative brands reshaping the future of South African fashion.
Full List of SAFA 2025 nominees
Best Fashion Designer
- Thebe Magugu
- Rich Mnisi
- Laduma Ngxokolo
- Gert-Johan Coetzee
- Mzukisi Mbane
- Thabo Makhetha-Kwinana
- Sindiso Khumalo
Best Stylist
- Lethabo “Boogy” Maboi
- Don Delicious
- Bee Diamondhead
- Amy Zama
- Obakeng Rantlhane
- Oratile Moh
- Lethabo Motlatle
- Shané Badenhorst
- Phupho Gumede K
- Thobeka Mbane
Best Fashion Influencer
- Sarah Langa
- Nabilah Kariem
- Kim Jayde
- Ntandokazi Mzamo
- Pamela Mtanga
- Naliyani Uma
- Mihlali Ndamase
- Boity Thulo
- Bonang Matheba
- Blue Mbombo
Best Make-up Brand
- Gloei Beauty
- Swiitchbeauty
- Creative Glamour
- Inthusiasm
- Hermosa Flor Cosmetics
- Lula Fox Ecolux Make-up
Best Fashion Retailer
- Mr Price
- AYANA
- Edgars
- The FIX
- Foschini
- Markham
- Archive
- Sportscene
Best Fashion e-Commerce Brand
- Bash
- Superbalist
- YDE
- MyRunway
- Edgars
- Dunns
- Mr Price (Online)
Best Male Model
- Lebo Malope
- Denetric Malope
- TJ Ngoma
- Rasaq Akinwunmi
- Yuri Pailman
Best Female Model
- Marie-Noëlle Graobe
- Nondumiso Beattie
- Ansolet Rossouw
- Lwandle Maluvá Ngwenya
Best Emerging Designer
- Katlego Mokwana
- Jessica-Anne Shepherd
- Onesimo Bam
- Oyama Gonintebe
- Busisiwe Buthelezi
- Keneilwe Khobo
- Fikile Sokhulu
Best Hairstylist
- Jawad Maphoto
- Bonolo Gabuza
- Amiena Hartley Dolf
- Kelvin Takudzwa
- Irene da Fonseca
- Tumelo “MJ” Mpholo
- Hair By NanaR
- Julie Tchouya
Best Fashion Photographer
- Trevor Stuurman
- Imraan Christian
- Basetsana Maluleka
- Pierre Van Vuuren
- Eunice Driver
- Legae Sehlako
- Andile Mthembu
- Brandon Barnard
Best Sustainable Fashion
- Sama Sama
- Lukhanyo Mdingi
- Me&B
- SELFI
- The BAM Collective
- GUGUBYGUGU
- Yarnh
- Mors Design
Best Modelling Agency
- ICE Models
- Boss Models
- Rage Agency
- GAPA Model Agency
- Blaze Talent
- SYNC Model Management
- 33 and Me Talent Agency
- Invade Models
- Steele Model Studio
- Louis B Model & Talent Management
Best South African Jewellery Brand
- Jenna Clifford
- Lorne Jewellery
- Pichulik
- Dear Rae Jewellery
- Famke Jewellery
- Ida Elsje Jewellery
- Meraki Jewellery Design
- Kirsten Goss
- Charles Greig
Best Streetwear Brand
- Artclub and Friends
- Galxboy
- Boys of Soweto
- Cultish
- Embedded
- Dirtylolli Clothing Brand
- Suhu Original
- Love Light Godspeed
- Butan
- Sol-Sol
Best Footwear Brand
- Peset
- Bathu
- Nik’Ana by Lufiano
- Hibacci
- Yenza Africa
- Vaya Footwear
- Veldskoen Shoes
- Froggie
Best Makeup Artist
- Stephy Kwanaite
- Nomsa Madida
- Nono Linchwe
- Bokamoso Dikobe (BK MUA)
- Renee de Wit
- Precious Xaba
- Fanyana Maseko
- Vuyo Varoy
In addition, David Tlale will be recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrious career spanning over two decades, while Laduma Ngxokolo (MAXHOSA AFRICA) will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Fashion Award, honouring his cultural impact and global recognition.
Sponsors & Partnerships
This year’s awards are proudly sponsored by Dechavel, the European luxury clothing and lifestyle watch brand. In a landmark partnership, Dechavel has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the South Africa Fashion Awards. Selected winners attending the 2025 ceremony will win an exclusive Dechavel timepiece worth over £25,000, cementing the event as a celebration of both prestige and luxury.
Public Voting & Broadcast
Voting for the South Africa Fashion Awards 2025 will officially go live on 12th September 2025 via Telephonos, the official voting platform, where audiences nationwide can register and cast their votes for their favourite nominees.
The winners will be revealed during the glittering awards ceremony on 4th October 2025, which will be broadcast live on VooVix TV, South Africa’s brand-new digital streaming network.
South Africa Fashion Awards 2025 Event Details
- Event: 1st Annual South Africa Fashion Awards 2025
- Date: Saturday, 4th October 2025
- Venue: Hotel Sky, Sandton
- Broadcast: Live on VooVix TV
- Voting Opens: 9th September 2025 via Telephonos
About the World Fashion Awards
The World Fashion Awards celebrates the very best in fashion globally, from designers and models to influencers and creative talent. With millions of votes cast annually and international coverage, the WFA is recognised as the most authentic and inclusive celebration of style.
For more info visit www.worldfashionawards.org.
