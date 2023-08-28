Hit series Lord of The Skies returns to Telemundo Africa in October for Season 8

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer today announced the return of Lord of the Skies, with Season 8 premiering on Monday 2 October 22:00 (CAT) on Telemundo Africa, with episode available immediately after on Universal+. Each 50-minute episode of season 8 will air daily on Telemundo Africa with the Season finale airing on the 31 December 2023.

The fictional drama based on a true story – tells how Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) became one of the most powerful drug lords who is notorious for transferring drug substances to Mexico, Colombia, and the United States in the 1990s.

Casillas builds his path to the top of the narco business, infiltrates the government and spends time in a high security jail, all while maintaining his power and controlling his enemies – including new adversaries in the underground business and his own family members.

In season 8, Aurelio Casillas who supposedly died in S7 gets taken by mysterious forces from his last resting place. The DEA has him and they are the only ones who know that Aurelio is alive, hiding him in the desert. In enacting his plan of revenge, Aurelio establishes connections with old allies, faces new romances and uncovers family mysteries.

The ensemble cast includes Carmen Aub, Iván Arana, Isabella Castillo, Alejandro López, Rubén Cortada, África Zavala and Yuri Vargas, with the special appearances of, Robinson Diaz and Salvador Pineda.

Lord of the Skies, created by Luis Zelkowicz, was produced in April 2013 by US Telemundo Studios.

Source: Jenny Griesel