Hitchins vs Kambosos: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks
Hitchins defends his IBF light-welterweight title for the first time in the headline fight in New York.
The 28-year-old comes into the bout undefeated in 19 professional fights. He won by split decision last time out after going the distance with Australia’s Liam Paro in Puerto Rico, becoming a world champion for the first time.
He will defend that belt this weekend as he meets Australia’s Kambosos Jr. The 31-year-old is the more experienced contender, having won 22 of his 25 fights and previously reigned as unified lightweight champion.
The pair have exchanged choice words in the build-up to the fight. Hitchins labelled Kambosos a ‘D-Class’ fighter the week before the clash, adding: “Every time he fights, he gets out of the ring uglier than he came in.”
Brooklyn’s Hitchins is determined to defend his home city of New York, stating: “He’s going to have to kill me. He’s got to show me he’s a gangster. I’m going to show him where I’m from.”
Kambosos responded in equal measure, promising a decisive win “in [Hitchins’] own back yard”.
He declared: “Hitchins is not on my level., I ain’t got s**t to lose. You’ve never been in the ring with anyone close to George Kambosos Jr.”
Hitchins vs Kambosos fight date and venue
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr will take place on Saturday June 14, 2025.
The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA.
power: hitchins knocks down John Bauza in New York in 2023
Getty Images
Hitchins vs Kambosos fight time and ring walks
The undercard will get underway from 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, which is 8pm ET and 5pm PT.
Main event ring walks are expected at around 4am BST, 11pm ET and 8pm PT.
How to watch Hitchins vs Kambosos
TV channel and live stream: The event will be broadcast live exclusively on DAZN.
A subscription to the platform currently starts from £14.99 a month in the UK.
Coverage will begin at 12am BST on Sunday, June 15.
Hitchins vs Kambosos undercard
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr (for Hitchins’ IBF light-welterweight title)
Andy Cruz vs Hironori Mishiro (IBF lightweight eliminator)
curt: Kambosos Jr exchanged terse words with hitchins ahead of the fight
Getty Images
Teremoana Jnr vs Aleem Whitfield (heavyweights)
Zaquin Moses vs Carl Rogers (super featherweights)
Pablo Valdez vs Cesar Diaz (welterweights)
Nishant Dev vs Josue Silva (super welterweights)
Adam Maca vs Rafael Castillo (bantamweights)
Hitchins vs Kambosos prediction
While Kambosos Jr has a considerable experience advantage ahead of this bout, he may meet his match against Hitchins.
He is an inch shorter than the American, four years older, and trailing in the rankings.
While he is generally more likely to manage a knockout, Hitchins’ form suggests he will not roll over. Now defending the biggest title of his career to date and fighting just a few miles from where he grew up, the Brooklyn-born fighter certainly holds the high ground.
But Kambosos Jr learned from the best – he sparred with Manny Pacquiao in the early days of his career – and has been around the block. He will be out for revenge after losing the IBO lightweight title to the now-retired Vasiliy Lomachenko in May of last year.
Expect this bout to go the full distance, with Hitchins taking a narrow points win.
Hitchins to win by split decision.
Hitchins vs Kambosos weigh-in
Hitchins and Kambosos Jr will weigh in on Friday, June 13, at 6pm BST.
The light-welterweight limit is 140lbs.
Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr latest odds
Kambosos Jr. to win: 13/2
Hitchins to win on points or by decision: 1/2
Hitchins to win by knockout or technical knockout: 23/10
Kambosos Jr to win on points or by decision: 11/1
Kambosos Jr to win by knockout or technical knockout: 11/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
