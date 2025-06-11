35
Hitchins vs Kambosos: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

2025-06-11Last Updated: 2025-06-11
347 2 minutes read

Hitchins defends his IBF light-welterweight title for the first time in the headline fight in New York.

The 28-year-old comes into the bout undefeated in 19 professional fights. He won by split decision last time out after going the distance with Australia’s Liam Paro in Puerto Rico, becoming a world champion for the first time.

He will defend that belt this weekend as he meets Australia’s Kambosos Jr. The 31-year-old is the more experienced contender, having won 22 of his 25 fights and previously reigned as unified lightweight champion.

The pair have exchanged choice words in the build-up to the fight. Hitchins labelled Kambosos a ‘D-Class’ fighter the week before the clash, adding: “Every time he fights, he gets out of the ring uglier than he came in.”

Brooklyn’s Hitchins is determined to defend his home city of New York, stating: “He’s going to have to kill me. He’s got to show me he’s a gangster. I’m going to show him where I’m from.”

Kambosos responded in equal measure, promising a decisive win “in [Hitchins’] own back yard”.

He declared: “Hitchins is not on my level., I ain’t got s**t to lose. You’ve never been in the ring with anyone close to George Kambosos Jr.”

Hitchins vs Kambosos fight date and venue

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr will take place on Saturday June 14, 2025.

The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA.

power: hitchins knocks down John Bauza in New York in 2023

Getty Images

Hitchins vs Kambosos fight time and ring walks

The undercard will get underway from 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, which is 8pm ET and 5pm PT.

Main event ring walks are expected at around 4am BST, 11pm ET and 8pm PT.

How to watch Hitchins vs Kambosos

TV channel and live stream: The event will be broadcast live exclusively on DAZN.

A subscription to the platform currently starts from £14.99 a month in the UK.

Coverage will begin at 12am BST on Sunday, June 15.

Hitchins vs Kambosos undercard

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr (for Hitchins’ IBF light-welterweight title)

Andy Cruz vs Hironori Mishiro (IBF lightweight eliminator)

curt: Kambosos Jr exchanged terse words with hitchins ahead of the fight

Getty Images

Teremoana Jnr vs Aleem Whitfield (heavyweights)

Zaquin Moses vs Carl Rogers (super featherweights)

Pablo Valdez vs Cesar Diaz (welterweights)

Nishant Dev vs Josue Silva (super welterweights)

Adam Maca vs Rafael Castillo (bantamweights)

Hitchins vs Kambosos prediction

While Kambosos Jr has a considerable experience advantage ahead of this bout, he may meet his match against Hitchins.

He is an inch shorter than the American, four years older, and trailing in the rankings.

While he is generally more likely to manage a knockout, Hitchins’ form suggests he will not roll over. Now defending the biggest title of his career to date and fighting just a few miles from where he grew up, the Brooklyn-born fighter certainly holds the high ground.




