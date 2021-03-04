HIV positive woman raped at gunpoint by taxi driver and conductor in South Africa

A female passenger, who is HIV-positive, has been allegedly raped at gunpoint by a taxi driver and a conductor in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa on Monday.

According to reports, the woman‚ who was dumped in a cane field after the ordeal‚ told Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) security officers on Monday, she wanted to let her attackers know about her status but was afraid they would shoot her.

The Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram, said they were called by a passing motorist after the driver was stopped by the victim on the northbound lane of the N2 near Sibaya Casino.

“Reaction officers and medics were dispatched to the scene. On arrival they located the hysterical female seated in the emergency lane. She told a female reaction officer she operates a stall in Durban‚” he said.

Balram said she boarded a taxi to visit her boyfriend.

“As they left Durban she asked the two why there were no other passengers in the minibus‚” he said.

She also stated that they put a cloth on her face and asked her to keep quite.

“She was driven to a cane field where both men took turns raping her at gunpoint. They then drove off and left her in the field‚” he said.