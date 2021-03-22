Home Team Appoints Jessica Hill as Senior Development Exec

In today’s Global Bulletin, Home Team hires Jessica Hill as a senior development executive; Beyond Productions appoints Hamo Forsyth as creative director for factual programming; Sky News launches “The Daily Climate Show”; and Dandelooo picks up Teidees’ “Jasmine and Jambo” for international distribution.

HIRING

Dominic Buchanan and Bennett McGhee’s new production company Home Team has hired Jessica Hill as its new senior development executive, where she will support the producers in an effort to promote under-represented talent.

Hill joins Home Team from Sister, where she spent three years and was script executive on HBO and Sky’s upcoming series “Landscapers” and the BBC and Netflix’s “Giri/Haji.”

“Bennett and Dominic are dynamic producers with creative integrity and deservedly great relationships with talent,” she said in a release. “Their growing slate demonstrates their commitment to unexpected, unique storytelling and I am absolutely delighted to be joining them at Home Team.”

New on the scene, Home Team was launched in September 2020, backed by Calculus Capital and Stargrove Pictures’ Calculus Creative Content EIS Fund. Buchanan, producer on Netflix’s Primetime Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning international phenomenon “The End of The F***ing World,” and McGhee, producer of BAFTA-nominated and Berlin FIPRESCI winner “Mogul Mowgli,” partnered to seek out and develop new voices from under-represented communities, focusing on, but not limited to, filmmakers of color and women.

“This is an exhilarating moment for Home Team,” the two shared in the release. “Jess joins us at this early and vital stage of the company, bringing her creative acumen, exceptional taste and desire to tell stories from exciting under-represented filmmakers, that is at the core of Home Team. She will be a key part of the team, and we could not be more delighted!”

*****

Beyond Productions has hired Hamo Forsyth as its creative director for factual programming, reporting to company president John Luscombe. In the role, Forsyth will work closely with fellow creative director Damon Pattison, who focuses primarily on formatted and factual entertainment.

Starting immediately, Hamo will head the development of factual content for U.K. commissions while coordinating with Beyond’s teams in both the U.S. and Australia with an eye on international co-production.

Hamo, an executive producer and showrunner, recently acted as showrunner and executive producer with Wall to Wall on Apple TV’s “Becoming You,” and was co-executive producer on a yet unnamed documentary series for Nutopia. Other recent career highlights include work on Bafta-nominated series “24 Hours in Police Custody” and “24 Hours in A&E” while at The Garden Productions.

CLIMATE

Sky News is set to launch “The Daily Climate Show,” a new daily prime time news program hosted by presenter Anna Jones dedicated to addressing issues around climate change, described by the broadcaster as the single biggest global issue of our generation.

Correspondents in the U.K. and abroad will contribute to the show through investigative reporting on how global climate change is changing the landscape of the planet and ways people are being forced to change how they live. Equally, the program will shine a light on possible solutions to the crisis and propose small, realistic changes that viewers can make which can have an impact.

Running at 15 minutes, the program will be available on the Sky News website and app, YouTube and Twitter, broadcasting twice a day Monday-Friday. Additionally, a weekly edition will be put together and shared across all of Sky News’ social platforms, and a companion podcast, “Climatecast,” will expand on the week’s themes.

ANIMATION

International Emmy-winning French animation production and distribution label Dandelooo will distribute “Jasmine and Jambo,” a new toon series from Barcelona’s Teidees.

Created for preschoolers and their parents, the traditionally 2D animated series uses music and humor to share the stories of its titular characters, two friends from Soundland whose lives revolve around music. The series’ first two episodes will be ready to screen by this year’s MipTV, 13-episodes by Mipcom and the entire 26-episode first season available before year’s end.

Dandelooo is exclusively handling worldwide distribution of the series, directed by Teidees co-founder Silvia Cortés.