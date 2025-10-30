Honduran Flavor Added To Buju, Capleton Track

Honduran recording artist Fresh Bodden is celebrating a major milestone in his career — being featured alongside reggae icons Buju Banton and Capleton on a remix track produced by BL Tha Hook Slayer, who has added a vibrant Latin flavor to the already powerful collaboration.

For Fresh Bodden, the opportunity to share the track This is How We Roll with two of Jamaica’s most timeless voices is a dream realized — and a statement about the power of cultural exchange. “It was a dream come true, something I really hoped for my whole life, and now that we have the opportunity to once again join cultures, Latin and Jamaica on the reggae scene, I think that is something with no words to describe it. I’m proud and just feel good that we can collaborate,” he said.

He added, ” We grew up listening to reggae. In Honduras, we love reggae music. I’m a reggae artiste so we do some things different from the traditional reggae called raspae. I’m the king of raspae so I’m the face of that new movement. It’s dancehall but just a little bit faster,” he said.

The Honduran artist, who has built his career blending reggae with his country’s own rhythmic flavor, spoke passionately about his musical roots.





The remix’s foundation remains unmistakably dancehall, yet its Latin undertones give it fresh global appeal.

The remix, produced in partnership with Colombian hitmaker Yo Gangster, marks a bold cross-cultural move that blends reggae’s timeless roots with Latin America’s infectious rhythms. For BL Tha Hook Slayer, this fusion is more than a creative experiment — it’s a reflection of the global demand for dancehall and reggae.

“The Latin American market is doing great numbers in dancehall and I have a chance to work with one of Latin America’s biggest producers right now named Yo Gangster from Colombia on this remix track with Buju and Capleton and I could not refuse — he has over 10 billion streams,” BL Tha Hook Slayer shared.

According to the producer, the idea to bring in Fresh Bodden came naturally through industry connections.

“My manager Victor knew the manager of the artist Fresh Bodden from Honduras, and they had the same concept and idea to collaborate on a project with reggae and dancehall giants, so we decided to make it happen,” he explained.

“Well, the song has giants on it in Buju and Capleton, and in Latin and Central America, the ’90s dancehall sound is the most popular dancehall genre they love, so I know it will be a hit,” BL Tha Hook Slayer added confidently.

While Latin production influences are evident, the producer made sure the remix stayed true to its reggae roots.

“Well, the beat is dancehall and that’s the core, so it’s not hard to keep it authentic — and Buju and Capleton are true to their roots always.”

Both reggae veterans have reportedly embraced the new version.

“Both Buju and Capleton heard the remix and appreciate how we did it with the Latin flavor,” BL Tha Hook Slayer revealed.