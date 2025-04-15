Hop to Menlyn’s Easter Treasure Hunt – Get ready to follow the clues, collect the eggs and hop into some holiday fun. Menlyn Park in Pretoria is inviting little ones to take part in a joyful Easter Egg Hunt running from 17 to 21 April. With prizes, playful stations and a grand toy dash up for grabs, the mall’s interactive treasure hunt promises to be the most egg-citing way to celebrate the Easter weekend.

A playful path through the mall

The Menlyn Easter Hunt will be hosted on the ground floor of the mall. Six large themed pods will serve as the key pitstops along the treasure trail. Each pod will be hosted by a friendly promoter dressed in a pastel suit and bunny ears. They will be providing clues for the little treasure hunters.

Kids can start their adventure at any pod by collecting a card that shows the treasure hunt route. As they visit each pod, they’ll receive a sticker and a small surprise such as chocolate eggs, bunny ears, Easter ornaments or even perhaps a mini toy. The hunt ends at the centre’s Aviary Court, where participants can pose with a giant paper mâché bunny and their completed card.

Parents who prefer to stay behind the scenes can wear one of the bunny masks provided to add to the fun. By posting photos, videos and tagging Menlyn on social media, families will be entered into a draw. They can win a R10 000 Toy Kingdom Toy Dash. Additional entertainment will also be on offer. Pop in to Starbucks, Lego and Aviary Courts! Here, young visitors can enjoy Easter themed activities in a lively and secure environment.

Sharing the joy

Beyond the family fun, Menlyn will also be extending the spirit of the season. This, through a heartfelt donation to the Leamogetswe Children’s Home. The centre will be donating numerous toys and entertainment items. This, along with a R10 000 Checkers gift card to assist with groceries over the Easter period. In addition, the home has been invited to enjoy the Easter Hunt in person. A super special lunch has been planned for the children at Menlyn Sky.

“At Menlyn, we love creating experiences that bring people together. Easter is the perfect opportunity to spread a little magic,” says Nisha Kemraj, Centre Manager at Menlyn. “This year’s treasure hunt combines playful discovery with the joy of giving back. We can’t wait to welcome our shoppers and their families to join this fun adventure.”

Menlyn’s Easter Treasure Hunt Times

The Menlyn Easter Hunt will run from 9am to 6pm daily, from Thursday 17 to Monday 21 April. Entry is free and no booking is required.

For regular updates visit Menlyn Park’s website here or follow the centre on social media @menlynsa for more information.