Hope after a fire: RemitHope mobilises global support for Mt Selinda Orphanage

MT SELINDA, CHIPINGE – RemitHope, a fintech-powered social enterprise, has mobilised over US$45,000 to help furnish the Mt Selinda Orphanage in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, which is being rebuilt following a fire that ravaged the facility two weeks ago.

This mobilisation effort marks RemitHope’s flagship initiative – its first campaign linking donors to trusted, African-led community projects.

RemitHope mobilises financial support for underfunded, African-led community initiatives, such as Mt Selinda Orphanage, by connecting them with Africans at home and in the diaspora.

This is achieved through a trusted digital ecosystem that showcases credible community-based organisations and enables secure, transparent giving.

At the heart of RemitHope’s model is a powerful matching mechanism: every amount donated through the platform is instantly doubled through strategic partnerships with institutional donors.

This means a $50 donation instantly becomes $100.

Donors know their support goes twice as far, directly strengthening local, community-based organisations across Africa.While the physical reconstruction of the orphanage – which currently cares for 22 children – is being led by a separate partner, RemitHope’s fundraising efforts are centred on equipping the facility with essential items such as beds, chairs, desks, and computers – to create a safe, dignified, and nurturing home for the children.

To date, US$45,642 of the US$50,000 target has been raised, with donations pouring in from individuals and organisations in Zimbabwe and across the globe. Speaking at an official update event of the funds raised to date, held at the Mt Selinda on Monday, July 28, RemitHope representative Mr Musa Muleya said the organisation was grateful for the overwhelming response from close to 900 different donors across the nation and beyond.

“This campaign is more than replacing what was lost – it’s about restoring dignity, hope and a sense of belonging to these children,” he said.“We’re incredibly moved by the generosity shown by so many donors in such a short space of time. “In just two weeks, 869 donors have given a combined US$22,821, and RemitHope’s partners have matched this amount dollar-for-dollar, bringing the total to US$45,642.

That’s the power of collective action,” said Mr Muleya at the well-attended event, which brought together senior representatives from the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ), which runs Mt Selinda Orphanage, along with local leaders, Mt Selinda Hospital staff and other partners.UCCZ President Reverend John Matiza, speaking at the event, paid tribute to RemitHope and its donors for standing in solidarity with the affected children.

“This support is more than just financial assistance; it’s an outpouring of love that tells our children: You matter, you are not alone, and we believe in your future.“Since the tragedy, RemitHope and its partners have walked with us – emotionally, spiritually, and financially. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts and pray that they continue expanding this campaign across Africa, where many more children are in great need,” said Rev Matiza.

He announced that this coming Sunday (August 3, 2025), his denomination would organise a special, church-wide fundraising day, where all givers would be encouraged to channel their donation through RemitHope, so that we give RemitHope another opportunity to match the donations.Dr Prosper Timothy Mpofu, Medical Superintendent at Mt Selinda Hospital, said RemitHope’s response had unified the community.

“This is a story of hope, rising from the ashes. This act of kindness has brought our people together and shown that even after a deep loss, compassion can rebuild what was broken – and build it back even stronger.”He added that while donations such as rice, sugar, flour, uniforms, blankets, and utensils had already come in, more support was still needed:“We’re appealing for additional supplies – especially stationery, textbooks, school socks and basic learning materials – so the children can resume their education without disruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, RemitHope has urged individuals, corporates and philanthropic organisations to continue supporting the campaign. Donations can be made through RemitHope’s website: www.remithope.org, which ensures secure, transparent giving, as well as real-time updates on funds usage and project progress. Zimbabwean donors can also donate to the fundraising campaign locally, via EcoCash, using the USSD string: *151*2*2*064080#.

