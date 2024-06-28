33
48
40
39
24
5
46
11
43
29
23
2
30
14
9
4
18
26
25
22
1
32
16
31
44
10
13
34
49
15
38
37
8
35
20
3
Horse racing tips: Bulldog Drummond and Ananda backed for Newmarket success

Horse racing tips: Bulldog Drummond and Ananda backed for Newmarket success

2024-06-28Last Updated: 2024-06-28
343 2 minutes read


Perfectly Timed (6:35pm, Newcastle)

Three-year-old gelding Perfectly Timed was well-backed for his second career start at Kempton Park back in February. He did not disappoint, duly delivering for favourite backers and winning readily despite showing patches of greenness.

The greenness displayed in that performance very quickly led connections to geld him in an effort to rectify the issue moving forward. He subsequently raced very well on his return following the procedure at Brighton last month.

He sat second behind Post Rider throughout and the pair had a proper battle to decide who would be victorious.

Post Rider got the better of him in the final 50 yards but the duo were well clear of third. Perfectly Timed should improve further on that run, giving him the ability to claim his second career win.

Bulldog Drummond (7:35pm, Newmarket)

Three-year-old gelding Bulldog Drummond is a two-time winner on the all-weather, with multiple placed finishes. However, he reverted back to turf for his first outing for new trainer Patrick Owens six days ago.

It was supposed to be trial run for the trainer with no real expectations attached, reflected by the fact that he was sent off at 50/1.


Source link

2024-06-28Last Updated: 2024-06-28
343 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Bruno Saltor to stay on at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opts to keep popular Graham Potter appointment

Bruno Saltor to stay on at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opts to keep popular Graham Potter appointment

2023-07-05
Cricket World Cup permutations: What do England need to qualify after nightmare tournament?

Cricket World Cup permutations: What do England need to qualify after nightmare tournament?

2023-10-25
England striker selection gamble shows Euro 2024 attacking intent, says Ivan Toney

England striker selection gamble shows Euro 2024 attacking intent, says Ivan Toney

2024-06-13
Aston Villa’s intentions are clear after Ajax draw

Aston Villa’s intentions are clear after Ajax draw

2024-03-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo