Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Season

Apr. 10 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Last night in Beverly Hills, Casamigos joined global charity Fashion Trust at their annual awards gala celebrating emerging talent. Ex Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Lisa Rinna and many more enjoyed a seated dinner with exclusive Casamigos cocktails and a performance by Macy Gray.
Article continues below advertisement
Paris Hilton posed on the red carpet for the global charity Fashion Trust at their annual awards gala celebrating emerging talent. Casamigos served three specialty cocktails including a Spicy Jalapeño Margarita and a Hibiscus Paloma.
Lamar Odom at the grand opening of Oxy Dental in Lomita, California. Over 100 people came out to celebrate at the e vent that included tacos, desserts, DJ KLA, selfie booth and meet and greet with the NBA legend.
MORE ON:
PHOTOS
Article continues below advertisement
Cristo Fernandez, sporting Adidas Sport Eyewear, while in NYC to support the Entertainment Community Fund Gala honoring the WB TELEVISION GROUP
Article continues below advertisement
The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson shine at the Entertainment Community Fund Gala honoring WB TELEVISION GROUP.
`Found` stars Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar all smiles as they arrive to the Entertainment Community Fund Gala honoring the WB TELEVISION GROUP.
Source link