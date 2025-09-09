11
Three ways Arsenal can get the best back out of Gabriel Martinelli

2025-09-09Last Updated: 2025-09-09
Few people are fans of this early international break, but for Gabriel Martinelli some respite might not be a bad thing.

Martinelli has had a difficult start to the season and his place in the Arsenal team is under threat following the signing of Eberechi Eze.

Noni Madueke’s arrival has also brought added competition and, when you factor in Leandro Trossard staying, left wing is arguably where Mikel Arteta has more depth than any other position.

Martinelli will be well aware of that and his confidence will have been boosted by the fact he started for Brazil in their 3-0 win over Chile last week.

Martinelli has started for Arsenal in their first two away games of the season at Manchester United and Liverpool

The winger will be desperate to get back to his best ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Here, Standard Sport looks at how that could happen…

As mentioned, the depth Arteta has on the left flank is like nowhere else on the pitch.

The Arsenal manager has four full internationals to pick from and it is why Martinelli could be best served being used elsewhere.

He has struggled on the left flank and since the turn of the year he has scored just five goals.

Martinelli has scored just five goals for Arsenal this year

One of those was at Anfield in May, when Martinelli was playing as a central striker after a half-time tweak from Arteta.

The 24-year-old has experience of the role and was deployed there by Unai Emery during his time as Arsenal manager. A move through the middle could spark him into life.

Arsenal are also light on options in that area as Kai Havertz is out with an injury and Martinelli’s pace in behind could make him a useful weapon there, especially if Arteta wants his team to be more direct this season.

Change the players around him

Arsenal’s left flank has been an issue for the past two seasons and there is an argument that Martinelli is a symptom of the problem, rather than the cause.


