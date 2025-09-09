Three ways Arsenal can get the best back out of Gabriel Martinelli
Few people are fans of this early international break, but for Gabriel Martinelli some respite might not be a bad thing.
Martinelli has had a difficult start to the season and his place in the Arsenal team is under threat following the signing of Eberechi Eze.
Noni Madueke’s arrival has also brought added competition and, when you factor in Leandro Trossard staying, left wing is arguably where Mikel Arteta has more depth than any other position.
Martinelli will be well aware of that and his confidence will have been boosted by the fact he started for Brazil in their 3-0 win over Chile last week.
Martinelli has started for Arsenal in their first two away games of the season at Manchester United and Liverpool
Getty Images
The winger will be desperate to get back to his best ahead of the World Cup next summer.
Here, Standard Sport looks at how that could happen…
As mentioned, the depth Arteta has on the left flank is like nowhere else on the pitch.
The Arsenal manager has four full internationals to pick from and it is why Martinelli could be best served being used elsewhere.
He has struggled on the left flank and since the turn of the year he has scored just five goals.
Martinelli has scored just five goals for Arsenal this year
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
One of those was at Anfield in May, when Martinelli was playing as a central striker after a half-time tweak from Arteta.
The 24-year-old has experience of the role and was deployed there by Unai Emery during his time as Arsenal manager. A move through the middle could spark him into life.
Arsenal are also light on options in that area as Kai Havertz is out with an injury and Martinelli’s pace in behind could make him a useful weapon there, especially if Arteta wants his team to be more direct this season.
Change the players around him
Arsenal’s left flank has been an issue for the past two seasons and there is an argument that Martinelli is a symptom of the problem, rather than the cause.
During the 2022-23 campaign, when Martinelli was Arsenal’s top scorer, the left side functioned well and was a real weapon for Arteta.
But that left side has since been dismantled. Granit Xhaka and Oleksandr Zinchenko have both left the club, while Gabriel Jesus is injured.
Perhaps the biggest loss for Martinelli was Jesus, as the pair had a great understanding. Jesus would regularly drift out left, leaving space for Martinelli to cut inside and exploit.
Martinelli’s place in the Arsenal team is under threat
Getty Images
It is hoped that Viktor Gyokeres could spark a similar relationship with Martinelli, as the Swede also likes to peel out to the left channel.
That change in personnel could help Martinelli and it could be the same for other players on the left side of Arsenal’s team.
Declan Rice has excelled as a No8, but it could be that playing Eze with Martinelli in some games unlocks the Brazilian.
Likewise, at left-back, new arrival Piero Hincapie likes to overlap and that could give Martinelli space to cut inside.
Lift his confidence and stick by him
Arteta was asked about the prospect of Martinelli leaving in his final pre-match press conference before the summer transfer window shut – and he was clear in his answer.
“I think Gabi has been a super important player for us and he’s going to remain very, very, very important,” he said.
“He’s needed, especially in the front line, to start the game and to finish the game. So, I’m very happy with what we have.”
It was a very public backing by Arteta and one that should fill Martinelli with the belief that his manager still trusts him.
Martinelli is clearly going through a difficult period and part of that dip appears to be down to confidence.
Support from Arteta at this time feels vital and, while Martinelli may lose his starting place, he cannot be cast aside.
The season is long, and last year showed how injuries mean the Gunners need everyone in the fight for trophies.
