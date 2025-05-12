Three ways Chelsea could line up without Nicolas Jackson after fresh Enzo Maresca blow
Chelsea must improvise up front for their crucial final two games in the race for Champions League qualification after Nicolas Jackson’s suspension left them without a fit striker.
The Senegal striker is now suspended for the remaining Premier League games of the season against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, as well as the opening day of next season. He can play in the Conference League final against Real Betis in Wroclaw on May 28.
Christopher Nkunku remains sidelined with an injury and so is also unavailable, while Marc Guiu is yet to return despite Enzo Maresca saying he is nearing a comeback.
Dismissed: Jackson was shown a red card for a forearm smash into the face of Newcastle defender Sven Botman
Chelsea FC via Getty Images
That leaves Maresca needing to make some decisive calls as Chelsea hunt the two wins they are likely to need to finish in the top five.
Here, Standard Sport looks at three ways Chelsea could line up without Jackson…
Trust Tyrique George to run the line
Academy product Tyrique George did not feature at St James’ Park but his involvement in the Premier League has grown in recent weeks due to his impressive performances in Europe.
With Nkunku injured and Jackson rested, the 19-year-old Cobham graduate did well when he was asked to swap his usual wing position for running the line in both the away and home legs against Djurgarden in the Conference League semi-finals.
Breakthrough: Tyrique George has impressed for Chelsea in the Conference League
REUTERS
Maresca could ask George to do the same against United and Forest, allowing him to keep everything else the same within his preferred lineup.
George has two goals and one assist in his last six appearances so has proven he can contribute positively to the Chelsea forward line.
Bring Reece James in and push players forward
It was noticeable during Chelsea’s much-improved second-half display against Newcastle how much leadership Reece James had brought to the table once he came on for Noni Madueke at the break.
James is a right-back by trade but has experience playing in midfield for both England and Chelsea.
Leader: Reece James made an impact off the bench for Chelsea against Newcastle
Getty Images
Maresca has the option to bring James in and partner him with Enzo Fernandez as two No8s playing just ahead of Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia at the base of midfield. Or he could keep James deeper and let Lavia and Fernandez play as the No8s.
That way, Madueke and Pedro Neto would remain the wingers, either side of Cole Palmer, who would be advanced from the No10 position into more of a false nine.
Use Pedro Neto as a false nine
The one risk with playing Palmer as a false nine is that Chelsea then risk losing their best ball-carrier as he gains the close attention of United and Forest’s centre-backs.
Alternatively, then, Neto could occupy those defenders as the false nine, being more similar than Palmer to the profile of, say, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota or Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, who have experience playing that role.
Option: Pedro Neto could play through the middle for Chelsea without Jackson out
AFP via Getty Images
With Neto through the middle, a midfield of Lavia, Fernandez and Palmer could remain as it has been, with Jadon Sancho coming into the team as the other winger opposite Madueke.
Sancho is ineligible for the United game as part of the terms of his loan deal, and so George could be promoted to the starting lineup for the visit of Ruben Amorim’s side to Stamford Bridge.
Source link