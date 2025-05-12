1
46
43
35
11
20
13
9
48
2
30
14
24
32
5
40
34
10
16
33
26
4
38
49
8
22
29
15
18
25
31
3
23
39
37
44
Three ways Chelsea could line up without Nicolas Jackson after fresh Enzo Maresca blow

Three ways Chelsea could line up without Nicolas Jackson after fresh Enzo Maresca blow

2025-05-12Last Updated: 2025-05-12
356 2 minutes read

Chelsea must improvise up front for their crucial final two games in the race for Champions League qualification after Nicolas Jackson’s suspension left them without a fit striker.

The Senegal striker is now suspended for the remaining Premier League games of the season against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, as well as the opening day of next season. He can play in the Conference League final against Real Betis in Wroclaw on May 28.

Christopher Nkunku remains sidelined with an injury and so is also unavailable, while Marc Guiu is yet to return despite Enzo Maresca saying he is nearing a comeback.

Dismissed: Jackson was shown a red card for a forearm smash into the face of Newcastle defender Sven Botman

Chelsea FC via Getty Images

That leaves Maresca needing to make some decisive calls as Chelsea hunt the two wins they are likely to need to finish in the top five.

Here, Standard Sport looks at three ways Chelsea could line up without Jackson…

Trust Tyrique George to run the line

Academy product Tyrique George did not feature at St James’ Park but his involvement in the Premier League has grown in recent weeks due to his impressive performances in Europe.

With Nkunku injured and Jackson rested, the 19-year-old Cobham graduate did well when he was asked to swap his usual wing position for running the line in both the away and home legs against Djurgarden in the Conference League semi-finals.

Breakthrough: Tyrique George has impressed for Chelsea in the Conference League

REUTERS

Maresca could ask George to do the same against United and Forest, allowing him to keep everything else the same within his preferred lineup.

George has two goals and one assist in his last six appearances so has proven he can contribute positively to the Chelsea forward line.

Bring Reece James in and push players forward

It was noticeable during Chelsea’s much-improved second-half display against Newcastle how much leadership Reece James had brought to the table once he came on for Noni Madueke at the break.


Source link

2025-05-12Last Updated: 2025-05-12
356 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch Republic of Ireland vs England FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League game today

How to watch Republic of Ireland vs England FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League game today

2024-09-07
Serbia vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Serbia vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2024-06-16
Luton Town labelled the EFL's 'biggest disappointment' by ex-Wolves and Sunderland forward

Luton Town labelled the EFL's 'biggest disappointment' by ex-Wolves and Sunderland forward

2025-03-27
Joe Joyce leaves it late to knock out Kash Ali in unconvincing return to winning ways

Joe Joyce leaves it late to knock out Kash Ali in unconvincing return to winning ways

2024-03-17
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo