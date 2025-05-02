How Leinster became the envy of English rugby

Northampton Saints will feel the full power and might of the Leinster pack when they meet in the Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday

When Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson was asked this week about playing Leinster in Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final in Dublin, and whether he would regard them as a team of 23 dangermen, he replied with raised eyebrows: “They’ve got more than that!”

It is an amazing tale, the Irish province who have won four Champions Cups, a Challenge Cup and seven United Rugby Championships since 2007.

The Dublin-based side have reached the final of the Champions Cup in each of the last three years, losing by painfully tight margins to La Rochelle, twice, and Toulouse last year.

Leinster’s team to face Northampton at the Aviva Stadium will be packed with internationals who are the core of the most successful Ireland team in history.

Potential British & Irish Lions tourists this summer range from half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast to the back-five talent of Ireland captain Caelan Doris, the 2022 world player of the year Josh van der Flier, 2021 Lions No 8 Jack Conan, Ryan Baird, James Ryan and Joe McCarthy.

Leinster are hoping to avoid four defeats in consecutive finals (Photo: Getty)

They are expected to have the mighty New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett on the bench on Saturday, and French prop Rabah Slimani and South Africa lock RG Snyman are two other world stars whistled up this season, with 96 Tests between them.

After the European near-misses, and semi-final exits in each of the last three seasons of the URC, they made their defence more aggressive, with more of a one-on-one press, by hiring Jacques Nienaber – you know, the double World Cup-winning South Africa head coach.

Leinster have been awe-inspiring in this season’s Champions Cup, not conceding a point in the last two and a half matches as they beat Bath 47-21 in the pool, Harlequins 52-0 in the last-16 and Glasgow Warriors 62-0 in the quarter-final.

They rest and rotate a large squad of 58 players across a long season.

No wonder they invite admiring comments from English clubs such as Northampton, England’s reigning champions who lost their legendary flanker Courtney Lawes to a big-spending French club last summer, and whose best-known foreign players, back-rowers Josh Kemeny and Juarno Augustus and wing James Ramm, are all uncapped.

“They’ve lost two games in the URC and none in Europe,” Dowson said. “There’s no huge, obvious weakness and there’s no glaring individual that we can get after – if you spend too much time talking about the nine, then the 10 is going to get hold of it. And if you talk too much about maul defence, then their scrum gets you.”

There is envy at home, too. Fans of the once pre-eminent Munster and others would like the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) to counterbalance Leinster’s in-built advantages in population and powerhouse rugby schools Blackrock, St Mary’s and Belvedere.

A brief history

Leo Cullen’s side is stacked with Ireland players like Caelan Doris and Tadhg Furlong (Photo: Getty)

Leinster were barely known around the rugby world in the amateur era, with touring teams’ matches taken off them after the 1960s to spread the game, and Munster grabbing the fame.

Their international players were known for their clubs, not the wider province.

As Irish sports writer David Kelly observed, when the 21st century dawned Leinster were effectively being run by one man, a retired bank official Sandy Heffernan, on a voluntary full-time basis.

He was succeeded by chief executive Mick Dawson in 2001, and gradually a project swung into gear, of making something greater than the sum of the parts of the schools and clubs and counties and big sponsors like Guinness and Bank of Ireland.

Their rival teams in England, Scotland and Wales wrestle with various models of ownership and relationships with their national unions.

The English, for instance, have 100-plus professional football clubs hoovering up money and fan support.

Leinster is a blue-chip machine of blue jerseys with a blueprint to win rugby matches.

The financial set-up

Leinster are affiliated to the IRFU but they have their own accounts and executive committee.

They are a not-for-profit organisation so any money made gets reinvested into the game in the province, or facilities or staff.

A dual mandate means the expected €21m (£18m) they will make this season pays for the Leinster squad but also the staff in the 12 counties of the province.

The IRFU pays the bulk of the central contracts of 11 Ireland players and approves the non-Irish transfers – a maximum of three – and senior appointments, while head coach Leo Cullen is an employee of the IRFU, not Leinster.

If something went wrong, Leinster would be bailed out by the IRFU, whereas in England the RFU pay the likes of Northampton for their England players, but stand back if a club hits the financial rocks.

Leinster set their budget each year only on being in the regular season of the URC and Champions Cup.

So to get through to knockout matches, particularly at home, is seen as transformational – to sign a Barrett, or Rieko Ioane who is coming next season, or to renovate the changing rooms at the UCD training ground last summer or relay a 4G pitch at Energia Park, the ground for domestic rugby and age-grade finals.

The Northampton version of this is their £1.7m loss for 2023-24 would have been £2.7m if they hadn’t reached the Premiership final and Champions Cup semi-finals (when they lost 20-17 to Leinster at Croke Park).

Tickets account for just over half of Leinster’s revenue, with 15,200 season-ticket holders this season up from 12,500 in 2023-24.

Access to the 82,000-capacity Croke Park and 51,700-capacity Aviva Stadium in addition to the more homely RDS contributes to an average gate of more than 35,000.

Success begets success, of course, as the seeding system in Europe rewards placings from previous years.

There have been benefactors such as the Wall family and media and communications billionaire Denis O’Brien, widely rumoured to have helped pay for fly-half Johnny Sexton’s return from French rugby in 2015, but none can have a stake in Leinster as, say, Bruce Craig does as the owner of Bath.

The players

Leinster will tell you Slimani didn’t break the bank, as he was thinking of retiring and came cheaper than predecessor Michael Ala’alatoa, the Samoa captain, while Barrett’s fond memories of two years in Ireland as a kid helped him resist bigger offers in France and Japan, and Snyman’s wife working in Ireland from his time with Munster, plus the Nienaber connection, staved off a move to Bath.

Still, while Leinster’s squad wage bill can only be guesstimated, it could be approaching double of Northampton’s when national contributions are included. The prop Tadhg Furlong is reckoned the top earner on around £550,000.

The schools production line does its share, mixed with the likes of Furlong who grew up with skills from Gaelic sports, from Blackrock’s Brian O’Driscoll (capped in 1999) through Rob Kearney, Sexton, Jamie Heaslip, the 137-cap Cian Healy and the rest.

Foreign gems have included Felipe Contepomi, Rocky Elsom, Isa Nacewa, Scott Fardy and Brad Thorn, not forgetting Gibson-Park and James Lowe qualifying for Ireland on residency.

They are now properly looked after at UCD rather than, as Kelly put it: “wandering nomads [with] training venues bounced around muddy school playing fields, players getting changed from their cars.”

Shrewdly recruited coaches have included Joe Schmidt and Stuart Lancaster – a refugee from England’s World Cup nightmare of 2015 – and now Nienaber.

It is not transparent, though. The Irish Independent this week was unable to say for certain if Leinster are restricted by the IRFU on the number of starts Barrett can make, while Cullen describes as “very private” the suggestion that Leinster are not permitted to pick Snyman as a starter if Ryan and McCarthy are available.

As it happens, Ryan is injured, while Ireland stars Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan are set to start ahead of Barrett.

But Leinster appear to carry their mantle well. Fin Smith, Northampton’s England fly-half who played in last year’s semi-final defeat at Croke Park, said this week: “They are good people, I can’t say anything bad about them, they were clearly respectful. They deserved the result they got and they were all good for us.”

Success is not guaranteed – the French or Saracens have done for Leinster in the Champions Cup since their last triumph in 2018. And amid that European pursuit of “a fifth star”, the Bulls twice and Munster ended Leinster’s URC hopes after they won four straight titles up to 2021.

Dowson’s Northampton are next to compete with a province whose structure is significantly different from England’s clubs.

“Fairness? I don’t think it’s relevant,” Dowson said. “Budget, system, signings – they are nothing to do with me. I’m sure there are some sides playing Manchester City or Liverpool who don’t necessarily think it’s fair, but they still turn up at Anfield and get stuck in.”

And as Smith put it: “There is a lot more on them to win this game than there is for us and we have got to view that as a good thing.”