Three ways Liverpool FC could line up with Huge Ekitike in new-look attack
Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, with the Frenchman in London to complete his medical ahead of a £79million move to Anfield.
The Reds have signalled their intent in the transfer market this summer, with Arne Slot keen to take the team to a new level after they won the Premier League in his first season in charge.
Ekitike will become Liverpool’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Ekitike enjoyed an impressive campaign at Frankfurt last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions.
Ekitike starred for Eintracht Frankfurt last season
Getty Images
The 23-year-old comes into a Liverpool side in need of a focal point up front as they look to defend their Premier League crown.
Here, Standard Sport looks at how Ekitike could fit in on Merseyside.
Ekitike to lead the line for Liverpool
With Mohammed Salah scoring 29 league goals, Liverpool cruised towards the title without a natural centre forward last season.
Salah’s numbers were remarkable, and you would not bet against the evergreen forward replicating them this term, but Slot is smarter than to rely on one player to carry the goalscoring burden for his team.
The Dutchman wants a centre-forward he can depend on, and in Ekitike he has a player with an innate ability not only to find the back of the net but to bring others into play.
Able to operate as a lone striker, the languid forward possesses a striking burst of pace that makes him the ideal fit for Liverpool’s back-to-front counter-attacking style – the Reds scored the most goals (14) of any Premier League team on the counter last season.
Ekitike will boost the goal-scoring options available to Arne Slot
Getty Images
His finishing – he scored 15 goals from an expected goals (xG) value of 21.6 last term – can be improved. But Slot will be encouraged by the fact that Ekitike is getting himself into such promising positions and will take great pride in smoothing out the imperfections in his game, just as he has done with so many of Liverpool’s current squad.
Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike
Ekitike as part of a front two
Ekitike is the archetypal modern centre forward in that he is not wedded to one set position.
His fluid movement allows him to work around others, and for others to play off him. When in perfect synchronisation, this creates confusion, space and shooting opportunities especially against stubborn low blocks.
Liverpool took the league by surprise last season, but there will be few doubting their credentials this year, and teams will adjust accordingly, setting up to frustrate and restrict space.
Ekitike could play in several different positions at Anfield
Getty Images
Slot, therefore, will rely on Ekitike not just to put the ball in the back of the net but to pull defenders out of position so the likes of Salah and Wirtz can attack the space left behind.
Gody Gakpo and Wirtz would both be capable of playing off Ekitike, with Gakpo acting as an out-and-out centre forward, as Ekitike drops deep, whilst Wirtz would operate more as a false nine, attacking the space created by Ekitike.
Liverpool XI (4-2-2-2): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Wirtz, Ekitike
Ekitike has been brought in to play as a centre forward, and that is where Slot will use him.
However, given the relentless fixture schedule and the fact that Liverpool will want to challenge on all four fronts, Ekitike’s ability to play off the left wing could prove useful.
The France Under 21 international has only played a handful of games from the left wing, but his pace and build make him an awkward player to try to defend against in one-on-one situations.
Positional fluidity is an increasingly important component of the modern game, and Ekitike is a versatile profile who is unafraid to drop wide to link up play or spin in behind.
Liverpool head into the new season as favourites to retain the Premier League title after a staggering summer of spending.
With Ekitike’s imminent arrival, they have solved the main problem they came into the transfer window needing to address.
Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike, Gakpo
Source link