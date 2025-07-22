15
Three ways Liverpool FC could line up with Huge Ekitike in new-look attack

2025-07-22Last Updated: 2025-07-22
Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, with the Frenchman in London to complete his medical ahead of a £79million move to Anfield.

The Reds have signalled their intent in the transfer market this summer, with Arne Slot keen to take the team to a new level after they won the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Ekitike will become Liverpool’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Ekitike enjoyed an impressive campaign at Frankfurt last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions.

Ekitike starred for Eintracht Frankfurt last season

The 23-year-old comes into a Liverpool side in need of a focal point up front as they look to defend their Premier League crown.

Here, Standard Sport looks at how Ekitike could fit in on Merseyside.

Ekitike to lead the line for Liverpool

With Mohammed Salah scoring 29 league goals, Liverpool cruised towards the title without a natural centre forward last season.

Salah’s numbers were remarkable, and you would not bet against the evergreen forward replicating them this term, but Slot is smarter than to rely on one player to carry the goalscoring burden for his team.

The Dutchman wants a centre-forward he can depend on, and in Ekitike he has a player with an innate ability not only to find the back of the net but to bring others into play.

Able to operate as a lone striker, the languid forward possesses a striking burst of pace that makes him the ideal fit for Liverpool’s back-to-front counter-attacking style – the Reds scored the most goals (14) of any Premier League team on the counter last season.

Ekitike will boost the goal-scoring options available to Arne Slot

His finishing – he scored 15 goals from an expected goals (xG) value of 21.6 last term – can be improved. But Slot will be encouraged by the fact that Ekitike is getting himself into such promising positions and will take great pride in smoothing out the imperfections in his game, just as he has done with so many of Liverpool’s current squad.


