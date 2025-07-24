Three ways Liverpool FC could line up with Alexander Isak in new-look attack alongside Hugo Ekitike
The Sweden forward, who scored 23 Premier League goals last season, has not travelled with the Newcastle squad on their pre-season tour of Asia.
Liverpool have just signed Hugo Ekitike for £79million but are still interested in Isak and the latest developments open the door to a move to Anfield.
Arne Slot has been keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season, with Ekitike and Florian Wirtz already brought in.
Here, Standard Sport looks at how Isak could fit in on Merseyside.
Isak and Ekitike playing together
Liverpool are the team to beat next season with or without the addition of Isak.
So, the thought of adding him to a frontline that already contains Salah, Wirtz and Ekitike is a fearsome proposition and one that would not necessarily force Arne Slot to pick between his two new strikers.
Isak scored against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last season
Action Images via Reuters
Ekitike is a versatile and mobile forward. A selfless player who can contribute in different phases of play. His movement, whether dropping deep or pulling wide, can help create space for others, namely Isak.
Isak is a more natural goalscorer than Ekitike, whose 12 assists last season speak to a player who is willing to create opportunities for his team-mates.
There is no reason why the two of them couldn’t play together, with Ekitike pulling defenders out of position to create space for Isak to run into.
Liverpool XI (4-2-2-2): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike, Isak
Isak through the middle with Ekitike as a left-winger
Playing Isak through the middle would make the most sense for Liverpool, who are used to playing with one striker, but that doesn’t mean Slot can’t start Ekitike as well.
The Frenchman’s versatility and pace mean that while he’s not naturally a wide player, he can operate from the left flank.
Liverpool have just signed Hugo Ekitike for £79m
Getty Images
This would allow Isak to play in a more natural role, acting as a focal point for Liverpool’s attack while still giving minutes to Ekitike.
If Isak arrives, Ekitike will have to accept that he is no longer the figurehead of Liverpool’s team, and so he will have to make do with whatever opportunities he is given.
Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Eikitike, Isak
Isak starting ahead of Ekitike
Ekitike is a forward of tremendous promise, but were Liverpool to seal a move for Isak then the expectation would be that Ekitike would have to work around the Swede.
It seems remarkable to even think, given the amount Liverpool paid for Ekitike, that he would have to act as an understudy. But with Slot preferring a 4-2-3-1 formation with a lone striker leading the line, Isak’s arrival, likely for a record British transfer fee, could see Ekitike relegated to the bench.
Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last season
PA Wire
Isak is used to operating by himself and will no doubt thrive with the creative thrust of Wirtz and Mohammed Salah behind him.
Isak was far and away the Premier League’s most consistent forward last season, and he will relish the chance to spearhead Liverpool’s ascent for the title.
Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak
