5
14
8
22
49
23
39
9
32
43
16
25
20
11
10
33
34
37
30
46
26
31
35
1
40
2
38
15
3
29
24
13
48
18
4
44
Three ways Liverpool FC could line up with Alexander Isak in new-look attack alongside Hugo Ekitike

Three ways Liverpool FC could line up with Alexander Isak in new-look attack alongside Hugo Ekitike

2025-07-24Last Updated: 2025-07-24
339 2 minutes read

The Sweden forward, who scored 23 Premier League goals last season, has not travelled with the Newcastle squad on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Liverpool have just signed Hugo Ekitike for £79million but are still interested in Isak and the latest developments open the door to a move to Anfield.

Arne Slot has been keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season, with Ekitike and Florian Wirtz already brought in.

Here, Standard Sport looks at how Isak could fit in on Merseyside.

Isak and Ekitike playing together

Liverpool are the team to beat next season with or without the addition of Isak.

So, the thought of adding him to a frontline that already contains Salah, Wirtz and Ekitike is a fearsome proposition and one that would not necessarily force Arne Slot to pick between his two new strikers.

Isak scored against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last season

Action Images via Reuters

Ekitike is a versatile and mobile forward. A selfless player who can contribute in different phases of play. His movement, whether dropping deep or pulling wide, can help create space for others, namely Isak.

Isak is a more natural goalscorer than Ekitike, whose 12 assists last season speak to a player who is willing to create opportunities for his team-mates.

There is no reason why the two of them couldn’t play together, with Ekitike pulling defenders out of position to create space for Isak to run into.

Liverpool XI (4-2-2-2): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike, Isak

Isak through the middle with Ekitike as a left-winger

Playing Isak through the middle would make the most sense for Liverpool, who are used to playing with one striker, but that doesn’t mean Slot can’t start Ekitike as well.


Source link

2025-07-24Last Updated: 2025-07-24
339 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Forget Barbie and Oppenheimer, Jonny Bairstow is my box-office smash of the weekend

Forget Barbie and Oppenheimer, Jonny Bairstow is my box-office smash of the weekend

2023-07-21
Hatters midfielder a doubt for Sky Blues clash after missing Robins victory

Hatters midfielder a doubt for Sky Blues clash after missing Robins victory

2025-04-23
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta confirms Liverpool will receive guard of honour ahead of Anfield showdown

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta confirms Liverpool will receive guard of honour ahead of Anfield showdown

2025-05-09
Reading vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch WSL title decider on TV in UK today?

Reading vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch WSL title decider on TV in UK today?

2023-05-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo