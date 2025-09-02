Three ways Liverpool FC can line up with Alexander Isak in ‘title-winning’ attack
After weeks of self-imposed exile, an angry statement from the player, a very short statement from Newcastle, the striker has completed his “long journey” to Anfield.
For Liverpool, it is another British transfer record but spent on who many believe was the best striker in the Premier League last season.
For rival fans, it is considered the final sign that the title race is over, with Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz already through the door, and with Arsenal beaten at the weekend.
Here, Standard Sport looks at how Isak could fit in on Merseyside…
Good start: Hugo Ekitike has scored three goals in four games
Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Isak and Ekitike playing together
Liverpool are the team to beat next season with or without the addition of Isak.
So, the thought of adding him to a frontline that already contains Salah, Wirtz and Ekitike is a fearsome proposition and one that would not necessarily force Arne Slot to pick between his two new strikers.
Ekitike is a versatile and mobile forward. A selfless player who can contribute in different phases of play. His movement, whether dropping deep or pulling wide, can help create space for others, namely Isak.
Isak is a more natural goalscorer than Ekitike, whose 12 assists last season speak to a player who is willing to create opportunities for his team-mates.
There is no reason why the two of them couldn’t play together, with Ekitike pulling defenders out of position to create space for Isak to run into.
Liverpool XI (4-2-2-2): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike, Isak
New garms: Alexander Isak
Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Isak through the middle with Ekitike as a left-winger
Playing Isak through the middle would make the most sense for Liverpool, who are used to playing with one striker, but that doesn’t mean Slot can’t start Ekitike as well.
The Frenchman’s versatility and pace mean that while he’s not naturally a wide player, he can operate from the left flank.
This would allow Isak to play in a more natural role, acting as a focal point for Liverpool’s attack while still giving minutes to Ekitike.
With Isak now through the door, Ekitike will have to accept that he is no longer the figurehead of Liverpool’s team, and will have to make do with whatever opportunities he is given.
Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Eikitike, Isak
Sub: Hugo Ekitike
Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Isak starting ahead of Ekitike
Ekitike is a forward of tremendous promise, but the expectation is that he will have to work around Isak.
It seems remarkable to even think, given the amount Liverpool paid for Ekitike, that he would have to act as an understudy. But with Slot preferring a 4-2-3-1 formation with a lone striker leading the line, Isak’s arrival, likely for a record British transfer fee, could see Ekitike relegated to the bench.
Isak is used to operating by himself and will no doubt thrive with the creative thrust of Wirtz and Mohammed Salah behind him.
Isak was far and away the Premier League’s most consistent forward last season, and he will relish the chance to spearhead Liverpool’s ascent for the title.
Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak
Source link