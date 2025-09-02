8
Three ways Liverpool FC can line up with Alexander Isak in ‘title-winning’ attack

2025-09-02Last Updated: 2025-09-02
340 2 minutes read

After weeks of self-imposed exile, an angry statement from the player, a very short statement from Newcastle, the striker has completed his “long journey” to Anfield.

For Liverpool, it is another British transfer record but spent on who many believe was the best striker in the Premier League last season.

For rival fans, it is considered the final sign that the title race is over, with Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz already through the door, and with Arsenal beaten at the weekend.

Here, Standard Sport looks at how Isak could fit in on Merseyside…

Good start: Hugo Ekitike has scored three goals in four games

Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Isak and Ekitike playing together

Liverpool are the team to beat next season with or without the addition of Isak.

So, the thought of adding him to a frontline that already contains Salah, Wirtz and Ekitike is a fearsome proposition and one that would not necessarily force Arne Slot to pick between his two new strikers.

Ekitike is a versatile and mobile forward. A selfless player who can contribute in different phases of play. His movement, whether dropping deep or pulling wide, can help create space for others, namely Isak.

Isak is a more natural goalscorer than Ekitike, whose 12 assists last season speak to a player who is willing to create opportunities for his team-mates.

There is no reason why the two of them couldn’t play together, with Ekitike pulling defenders out of position to create space for Isak to run into.

Liverpool XI (4-2-2-2): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike, Isak

New garms: Alexander Isak

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Isak through the middle with Ekitike as a left-winger

Playing Isak through the middle would make the most sense for Liverpool, who are used to playing with one striker, but that doesn’t mean Slot can’t start Ekitike as well.


