How to buy tickets for the Women’s Rugby World Cup
They will have the benefit of playing on home turf as they look to end a nine-year wait to be crowned world champions.
Matches will be hosted at eight stadiums up and down the country. The opening ceremony, where England meet the United States on August 22, will be staged at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, while the final will be held at Twickenham Stadium. Both semi-finals will be played at Bristol’s Ashton Gate.
The tournament, mooted by tournament organisers as England’s sporting event of the year, has received colossal demand for tickets, with sales figures for the previous edition of the tournament eclipsed by February of this year.
Here’s all you need to know about how you can witness the action first hand…
How to buy tickets for the Women’s Rugby World Cup
Tickets are still available for most Rugby World Cup matches, and are being sold via the Rugby World Cup’s official website, which can be accessed here.
Hospitality packages are also available, though these are sold out for most fixtures.
An official resale market powered by Ticketmaster is also live via the Rugby World Cup website, meaning opportunistic fans could still get into sold-out fixtures.
How much will Women’s Rugby World Cup tickets cost?
General admission prices start at £10 for adults and £5 for children.
Hospitality packages vary by venue, tier, and round, but can be worth anywhere from £95 to £425 per person.
When is the Women’s Rugby World Cup?
The Women’s Rugby World Cup will get underway on August 22, 2025, at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
The pool stage will run through September 7, with quarter-finals to be held on September 13-14.
The two semi-finals will both be held at Ashton Gate in Bristol on September 19 and 20, before the final and bronze-medal match are played in a double-header at Twickenham Stadium on September 27.
Where will the Women’s Rugby World Cup be played?
- Twickenham Stadium, London
- Sandy Park, Exeter
- Stadium of Light, Sunderland
- Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
- American Express Stadium, Brighton
- Ashton Gate, Bristol
- Salford Community Stadium, Manchester
- LNER Community Stadium, York
Source link