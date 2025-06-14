How to watch Al Ahly vs Inter Miami for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup today
This Group A showdown pits the dominant force of African football against a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise that has garnered attention across the globe due to being co-owned by David Beckham and the signing of Lionel Messi.
That’s not to say the Herons aren’t here on merit. Their performance in the 2024 MLS regular season as well as winning the Supporters’ Shield saw them qualify for the tournament after FIFA had designated one slot for a team from the host nation.
However, they are facing an Al Ahly side that has won the CAF Champions League in three of the last four seasons and have previously participated in this competition on nine occasions.
An intruiging clash awaits at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match…
How to watch Al Ahly vs Inter Miami
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on 5 (formerly known as Channel 5) which is free-to-air. Coverage starts at 12am BST on Sunday ahead of a 1am kick-off.
Live stream: Viewers can also watch the action live online via channel5.com and the DAZN website which are both free with a registration.
In fact, DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup and will show all 63 matches of the competition.
No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
Live coverage: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
