How to watch Argentina vs Chile for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup match today

It is the first time the two countries have met in this tournament and the Pumas cannot afford to mess up as they look to make it to the final eight.

After losing to England, the pressure is on Argentina to ensure they finish in the top two of the pool. They did bounce back against Samoa last week, albeit were lucky to get through a late onslaught.

If they can emerge as bonus-point winners against a spirited Chile side, they will head into next week’s clash with Japan with strong momentum.

Here’s how to watch the action.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV. Coverage starts at 1.25pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITV X and the STV Player (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service.