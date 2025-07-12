How to watch Argentina vs England: TV channel and live stream for rugby today
The worst Steve Borthwick’s heavily weakened side can do now is draw the brief two-match series after recording a mightily impressive 35-12 opening victory in La Plata last weekend.
Despite losing 13 key players to the British and Irish Lions this summer and being without a handful more due to injury, England looked excellent at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, leading 3-0 at the break thanks to a trademark drop goal from man of the match George Ford – earning his 100th cap- despite briefly going down to 13 men as a result of two yellow cards.
They then upped the ante in a far more entertaining second period, running in four tries – including two for wing Tom Roebuck – to blow away the wounded Pumas, who failed to capitalise on their shock victory over the Lions in Dublin last month as they also rested a number of key stars after a long season and with the Rugby Championship looming large in August.
There are seven changes from Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi as he seeks an immediate reaction in England’s final game in South America before moving Stateside for a one-off fixture against the USA in Washington D.C. next weekend.
How to watch Argentina vs England
TV channel: Today’s game is being broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports. Pre-match coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 7:40pm BST ahead of an 8:40pm kick-off – 4:40pm local time in San Juan.
Live stream: Fans with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the Second Test live online via the Sky Go app. The fixture is also available to stream on NOW.
Live blog: Follow Argentina vs England with Standard Sport’s live blog on matchday.
Source link