How to watch Arsenal FC vs Bournemouth: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
A run of three wins in eight Premier League games has left Mikel Arteta’s side looking over their shoulders at the prospect of being dragged into a battle with Manchester City and Newcastle for a top-two finish.
Victory for Arsenal over Bournemouth will all-but guarantee a top-five finish at the minimum, but with one eye on next week’s Champions League decider in Paris, Arteta may select a much-changed team.
The Cherries, meanwhile, have European qualification ambitions of their own. A top-eight finish will come with an Conference League place – should Crystal Palace lose the FA Cup final – and Andoni Iraola’s side are among a cluster of teams in the race.
It finished 2-0 to Bournemouth in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, so is a Premier League double on the cards for the visitors or will Arsenal claim a morale-boosting win ahead of their date with destiny at the Parc des Princes?
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch…
How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League ahead of an 5.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium!
Source link