9
2
15
20
43
35
4
34
29
1
37
33
10
22
39
14
18
26
5
23
11
13
16
49
44
32
24
40
30
46
8
38
3
31
25
48
How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2025-04-23Last Updated: 2025-04-23
351 1 minute read

An all-London top-flight meeting between the two clubs was originally supposed to take place at the weekend, only to be brought forward as a result of Palace’s progress into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Oliver Glasner’s side face Aston Villa at Wembley on Saturday and have been left frustrated at their game against Arsenal taking place on Wednesday evening rather than Tuesday, when Villa travel to meet Manchester City.

That gives Villa a day extra to prepare for their semi-final tie, though Glasner remains convinced that his players will still be up to the task at Wembley.

Palace’s next opponents also have little left to play for in the league this term and have their eyes firmly focused elsewhere, with a now clear weekend coming up ahead of the home first leg of their huge Champions League semi-final showdown with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikel Arteta is likely to employ more squad rotation ahead of next week, though if they are beaten by the Eagles then that will guarantee Liverpool the title before they face Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is being shown live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off in north London.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium.


Source link

2025-04-23Last Updated: 2025-04-23
351 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Pre-sale details, prices, when general sale is and fight date explained

Pre-sale details, prices, when general sale is and fight date explained

2023-08-23
Ian Wright slams pitch as Arsenal beaten by Real Madrid in Women's Champions League: 'F****** disgrace'

Ian Wright slams pitch as Arsenal beaten by Real Madrid in Women's Champions League: 'F****** disgrace'

2025-03-18
Pep Guardiola confirms Man City transfer plans with fresh Lucas Paqueta bid expected

Pep Guardiola confirms Man City transfer plans with fresh Lucas Paqueta bid expected

2023-08-15
The subtle tweak England have made to Bazball

The subtle tweak England have made to Bazball

2024-07-25
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo