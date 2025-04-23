How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
An all-London top-flight meeting between the two clubs was originally supposed to take place at the weekend, only to be brought forward as a result of Palace’s progress into the FA Cup semi-finals.
Oliver Glasner’s side face Aston Villa at Wembley on Saturday and have been left frustrated at their game against Arsenal taking place on Wednesday evening rather than Tuesday, when Villa travel to meet Manchester City.
That gives Villa a day extra to prepare for their semi-final tie, though Glasner remains convinced that his players will still be up to the task at Wembley.
Palace’s next opponents also have little left to play for in the league this term and have their eyes firmly focused elsewhere, with a now clear weekend coming up ahead of the home first leg of their huge Champions League semi-final showdown with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
Mikel Arteta is likely to employ more squad rotation ahead of next week, though if they are beaten by the Eagles then that will guarantee Liverpool the title before they face Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.
How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
TV channel: In the UK, Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is being shown live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off in north London.
Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the game live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: Follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium.
