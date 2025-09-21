How to watch Arsenal FC vs Manchester City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
Both Arsenal and City made winning starts to their Champions League campaigns in midweek.
Arsenal had an extra day to recover from their midweek ventures, though, which could give them the edge.
Arteta’s selection will be made more challenging by a rash of frustrating injuries. The hosts could be without Ben White, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard for the clash, while City are missing Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush.
How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 4pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR ahead of the 4.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.
Free highlights: Match of the Day will broadcast on BBC One at 10.30pm BST on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
