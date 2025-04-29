How to watch Arsenal FC vs PSG: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today
The Gunners host PSG at Emirates Stadium knowing they are potentially three games away from conquering Europe for the first time in their history.
After seeing off holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, Mikel Arteta’s side have been handed another tough task against a PSG side who have already knocked out Liverpool and Aston Villa.
But Arsenal have been really impressive in in the Champions League this season. They finished third in the new-look league phase, thrashed PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate in the last 16 and then knocked out the Real Madrid with two brilliant performances.
PSG may have failed to convince in the league phase but Luis Enrique’s side have improved considerably since then.
A comfortable win over fellow Ligue 1 side Brest in the play-off round was followed up by statement wins over Liverpool and Aston Villa.
Arsenal and PSG met in the league phase back in October, with the Gunners winning 2-0.
PSG have never beaten Arsenal, but will that record still be intact after this semi-final showdown?
The winners will advance to the final to face either Barcelona or Inter Milan.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match…
How to watch Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime Video website or app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium!
Source link