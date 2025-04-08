How to watch Arsenal FC vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today
The Gunners know success in Europe’s elite club competition is realistically their only chance of silverware this season as a draw with Everton at the weekend leaves them 11 points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with only seven games remaining.
Arsenal have been impressive in the Champions League thus far. They finished third in the new revamped league phase, with the second best defensive record and put down a marker with wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Sporting CP.
They then dispatched of PSV Eindhoven in the last-16 stage, following up an emphatic 7-1 win in the first leg with a 2-2 draw at home to win 9-3 on aggregate.
Los Blancos, meanwhile, have endured an interesting defence of their crown. Though despite a less than convincing showing in the league phase, they have overcome Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the knockout stage, and history indicates they tend to get stronger from this point onwards.
Whilst these are two of the biggest teams in Europe, this is only the second ever meeting between them and first since 2006 when Arsenal emerged victorious 1-0 on aggregate on route to their only Champions League final to date.
The first leg of this season’s meeting will be at the Emirates Stadium before the Santiago Bernabeu stages the return fixture next week. The winners will advance to the semi-final to face either PSG or Aston Villa.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch…
How to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime Video website or app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium!
